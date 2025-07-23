Idaho Murder Victim's Mom Delivers Scathing Statement to 'Loser' Bryan Kohberger During 'Psychopath's' Sentencing
Bryan Kohberger faced the wrath of his murder victims' families with zero emotion as he sat in court for his sentencing on Wednesday July 23.
The loved ones of the four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — who were stabbed to death by Kohberger in November 2022 — delivered scathing victim impact statements in front of the killer before he was sentenced to four lifetimes in prison without the possibility of parole.
While family members referred to Kohberger as a "sociopath, psychopath, murderer" and "loser" among other names, the Idaho Four's surviving roommates Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen described the immense trauma and anxiety they have suffered from as a result of his gruesome slayings.
Bryan Kohberger Will 'Be Getting Big D's in Prison,' Says Murder Victim's Mom
Among the most powerful statements came from Kaylee's mother, Kristi Goncalves, on behalf of her 18-year-old sister, Aubrey.
"You may have received A's in high school and college, but you are going to be getting big D's in prison," she declared. "You’re not that good. In fact you’re not that good at anything. You couldn’t secure a job, you couldn’t get along well with others."
"You will always be remembered as a loser, an absolute failure," Kaylee's mom added. "H--- will be waiting."
Murder Victim's Sister Says Bryan Kohberger Is 'as Dumb as They Come'
Kaylee's older sister, Alivea Goncalves, also delivered an epic speech in court on Tuesday, essentially calling Kohberger pathetic for committing his heinous acts in the middle of the night.
"You want the truth? Here’s the one you’ll hate the most: If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night, like a pedophile, Kaylee would’ve kicked your f------ a--," she vouched before informing Kohberger he's "as dumb as they come" and reminding him "no one thinks that you are important."
"The truth is, you’re basic," she continued. "Let me be very clear: Don’t ever try to convince yourself you matter just because someone finally said your name out loud. I see through you."
Alivea turned to Bryan as she said she'd "call you exactly what you are: sociopath, psychopath, murderer."
She went on to recite a series of questions she admitted "reverberate violently" in her own head.
"Sit up straight when I talk to you," she began. "How was your life right before you murdered my sisters? Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your apartment? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at the time."
"Why did you choose my sisters? Before making your move, did you approach my sisters? Do you tell what you were thinking and feeling before leaving the home? Is there anything else you did? … Did you recently start shaving or manually pulling out your eyebrows?" Alivea added.
She continued: "If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now?"
"The truth about Kaylee and Maddie is that they would’ve been kind to you," she claimed. "In a world that rejected you, they would have shown mercy."
Murder Victims Dad Calls Bryan Kohberger a 'Joke'
Kaylee's father, Steve, was also among those to speak in court on Wednesday, as he even moved the lectern to directly face the murderer as he spoke.
"The world’s watching because of the kids, not because of you. Nobody cares about you. … In time, you will be nothing but two initials, forgotten to the wind," he declared, informing Bryan he was a "joke" as he recalled how easily police identified him as the killer.
"Police officers tell us within minutes they had your DNA. Like a calling card. You were that careless. That foolish. That stupid. Master degree? You’re a joke. Complete joke," he ridiculed.