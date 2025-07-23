Idaho Murder Victim's Mom Delivers Scathing Statement to 'Loser' Bryan Kohberger During 'Psychopath's' Sentencing

Bryan Kohberger faced the wrath of his murder victims' families with zero emotion as he sat in court for his sentencing on Wednesday July 23.

The loved ones of the four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — who were stabbed to death by Kohberger in November 2022 — delivered scathing victim impact statements in front of the killer before he was sentenced to four lifetimes in prison without the possibility of parole.

While family members referred to Kohberger as a "sociopath, psychopath, murderer" and "loser" among other names, the Idaho Four's surviving roommates Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen described the immense trauma and anxiety they have suffered from as a result of his gruesome slayings.