Bryan Kohberger's Idaho Murders: Unredacted Crime Scene Photos Allegedly Leaked as Victims' Families Face 'Trauma and Harm'

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Nearly four years after four University of Idaho students were killed, their families are facing renewed anguish over reports that unredacted crime scene photos may have been leaked. Authorities said the potentially sensitive images, which reportedly include the victims, may have been provided to journalists and social media commentators by an unidentified source.

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Officials Condemn Alleged Photo Leak

Source: MEGA Authorities said unredacted crime scene photos may have been provided to journalists and social media commentators.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office, Moscow Police Department, and Idaho State Police addressed the situation in a joint statement, saying they had learned of a possible release of unredacted crime scene photos. "We collectively are deeply troubled to hear of this potential release," officials said. "Providing sensitive unredacted crime scene material for public dissemination is an unwarranted invasion of the victims' privacy and demonstrates a profound lack of integrity and professionalism," the statement read. "Those entrusted with access to such material must safeguard it, and violating that trust and any professional and ethical duties required by such position of trust, is unconscionable," they added.

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Victims Families Face Renewed Pain

Source: MEGA Officials warned that the potential release of the sensitive images could cause additional trauma for the victims' families.

Authorities said their thoughts were with the victims' loved ones as the alleged leak raised concerns that photographs from the students' final moments could potentially circulate online. "No family should have to endure the added trauma of knowing images from a loved one's final moments may be circulating publicly," officials said. "Their grief should not be compounded by the display, discussion, or sharing of intensely personal and painful material," the statement continued. Idaho State Senator Melissa Wintrow also spoke out about the alleged release. "It's just abhorrent that people are trying to use these photographs to make money or exploit decedents and inadvertently create trauma and harm to other people. I think that it's abhorrent and should be dealt with seriously," Wintrow said, per KTVB.

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Idaho Law Targets Crime Scene Photos

Source: MEGA A new Idaho law restricts state employees and elected officials from releasing crime scene photographs depicting deceased people.

Wintrow sponsored Senate Bill 1250 during the most recent legislative session, which passed unanimously before Gov. Brad Little signed it into law. "The bill in the Public Records Act says that you [state employees and elected officials] may not disclose to the public photographs of a decedent. It's that simple. Can't do it," Wintrow said. "The spirit is to say 'hey - we should not be allowing those kinds of photos to hit the public light, that's exploitative, and it really violates the dignity of someone that's deceased as well as their family,'" she added. Wintrow worked on the legislation alongside Alivea Goncalves, whose sister Kaylee Goncalves was among the four students killed. After the bill became law, Alivea said, "I hope that there is not another family that has to experience this, but I pray this brings them a little peace if it ever does for the after phase that I was wholly, wholly unprepared for."

Investigation Into Potential Source Continues

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho students and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms.