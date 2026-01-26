TRUE CRIME NEWS Chilling Details: Bryan Kohberger Stabbed 4 Idaho Murder Victims at Least 150 Times, Unsealed Documents Reveal Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram Bryan Kohberger savagely murdered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022. Allie Fasanella Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The four University of Idaho students murdered by Bryan Kohberger were each stabbed repeatedly, according to newly unsealed documents. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 were brutally stabbed at least 150 times combined in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. Goncalves was stabbed at least 38 times, Mogen 28 times and Chapin 17 times, while Kernodle was stabbed a staggering 67 times.

Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram Madison Mogen (left) and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered in Mogen's bed.

Goncalves, who was found in the same bed as Mogen, notably had upwards of 24 stab and incised wounds to the face, scalp and neck. She also had punctures to the skull, injuries to the teeth and tongue and a hemorrhage into the chest cavities. Blunt force injuries of the head and asphyxial injuries were listed as contributing factors in her death. The blunt force injuries suffered by Goncalves include scalp lacerations, bleeding around the brain, nasal fracture, bruising around the eyes, and patterned bruising extended across the lower face.

Kaylee Goncalves' Face Was Left 'Disfigured'

Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram Kaylee Goncalves was nearly unrecognizable after the fatal stabbing.

It was previously reported that Goncalves' face was left "disfigured," so that even surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen misidentified her as Kernodle. Meanwhile, the report revealed Mogen suffered 13 stab and incised wounds to the scalp, face and neck, five stab wounds of the chest and 10 incised wounds of the upper extremities. The report further states she suffered wounds to the lung and liver, with perforations of the subclavian vein, artery, and blood vessels of the chest wall and an incision of the nasal septum.

Xana Kernodle Fought Back

Source: @xanakernodle/instagram Xana Kernodle and boyfriend Ethan Chapin were both found in Kernodle's bedroom.

As for Kernodle, the only victim who was able to fight back, she had 23 stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face and neck, seven stab wounds of the chest, four stab wounds of the abdomen, three incised and puncture wounds of the back, 25 incised wounds of the upper extremities and five incised wounds of the lower extremities. She also had abrasions and contusions of the head, torso and extremities, punctures on the outer table of the skull, perforation of the jugular vein, heart, lung and pulmonary blood vessels, hemorrhage into the chest cavities and wounds extending into the bones of the right hand. Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, who was found nearby on her bed, had significantly less stab wounds than the women, with just one wound to the upper chest, four stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face and neck, six incised wounds of the upper extremities and six stab and incised wounds of the lower extremities. He also had perforations of the jugular vein, subclavian vein and subclavian artery.

Bryan Kohberger Left a Knife Sheath Behind

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT A redacted photo showed the knife sheath was left next to Madison Mogen's body.

While examining the bodies, crime scene investigators found a sheath for the military-style KA-BAR knife next to Mogen on her blood-soaked bed. Forensic analysts then found trace DNA on the sheath that led them to identify Kohberger as the quadruple murderer. The "touch DNA" on the button snap was critical evidence in the prosecution's case. According to the state, he bought the knife and sheath set and a knife sharpener on Amazon in March 2022.

Bryan Kohberger Plead Guilty to Avoid Death Penalty

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger plead guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025.