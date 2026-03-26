TRUE CRIME NEWS Bryan Kohberger Caught Eerily Discussing Idaho Killings Days After Committing Quadruple Murders in Chilling New Footage: Watch Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. Allie Fasanella March 26 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bryan Kohberger casually chatted with a Washington state DMV employee about the brutal murders he committed just five days after the crime. According to a video obtained by the YouTube channel Christy’s Chaos, Kohberger walked into the Department of Motor Vehicles branch in Pullman at 3:13 p.m. on November 18, 2022. "I definitely need to get my license plate changed," he told the female worker before striking up a conversation.

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New video shows convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger during a DMV visit before his arrest. pic.twitter.com/eIVp2ikH7t — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 25, 2026 Source: @Nerdy_Addict/x Bryan Kohberger had his license plates changed just days after the murders.

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Bryan Kohberger Made Small Talk at the DMV

Source: mega The killer is serving life in prison.

After the employee brought up how she thought the area was safer to her native San Francisco, Calif., she unwittingly mentioned the quadruple murders in nearby Moscow, Idaho, to the cold-blooded killer. "I like how small, quiet and I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing, kinda makes it feel a little less," she said, to which Kohberger replied, "Yeah," with a nod. At another point, the former criminology PhD student asked whether the woman was a "Giants fan," pointing out her San Francisco baseball sweatshirt.

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Source: mega He pleaded guilty last summer to avoid the death penalty.

"I’m actually from the East Coast, I’m a Yankees fan, I’m hoping you guys don’t catch up," Kohberger quipped. Kohberger, now 31, murdered Idaho University students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at the girls' off-campus home in Moscow on November 13, 2022. He is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025.

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Bryan Kohberger Went on a Homicidal Rampage

Source: Idaho State Police The students were stabbed a total of 150 times.

The chilling footage of Kohberger at the DMV comes months after unsealed autopsy reports revealed in graphic detail just how the students were brutally stabbed to death after a night of partying. They were stabbed 150 times in total, with Goncalves stabbed at least 38 times, Mogen 28 times, Chapin 17 times and Kernodle — who was awake and fought for her life — a staggering 67 times. It was revealed that Goncalves' face was actually left "disfigured," so that even surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen misidentified her as Kernodle.

Bryan Kohberger Left Evidence at the Crime Scene

Source: Idaho State Police One of his victims was left unrecognizable.