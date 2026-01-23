TRUE CRIME NEWS Chilling Evidence Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger Left Behind Pictured in New Crime Scene Photos Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/Instagram Bryan Kohberger stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in November 2022. Allie Fasanella Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Evidence that Bryan Kohberger left behind at the scene where he savagely murdered four University of Idaho students can be seen in a batch of newly released photos. Kohberger's size 13 shoe prints are pictured in the snow, conjuring up an image of him fleeing the off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. The knife sheath he forgot is also shown in the massive photo dump by Idaho State Police. The former criminology PhD student, now 31, is believed to have misplaced the tan leather knife sheath for the military-style KA-BAR knife during the brutal slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Misplaced a Knife Sheath Covered in His DNA

Source: Idaho State Police Bryan Kohberger left behind a leather knife sheath.

Reports revealed the 13-inch sheath was discovered on the edge of Mogen's blood-soaked bed, laying next to her body. Looking at the photos, it appear as though it became unsnapped at some point amidst his homicidal rampage. Forensic analysts found trace DNA on the sheath that led them to identify Kohberger as the quadruple murderer. The "touch DNA" on the button snap was critical in the prosecution's case. According to the state, he bought the knife and sheath set and a knife sharpener on Amazon in March 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Idaho State Police Bryan Kohberger's shoe prints were found in the snow.

Crime scene investigators also found his footprints behind the house where he exited through the second-floor sliding glass door. A latent shoe print was also located inside the home, right outside surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen's bedroom. Not initially visible, detectives made the discovery after using a chemical agent on the floor. While a pair of black-and-white Nike shoes were seized from his parents Pennsylvania home when he was arrested in December 2022, the shoe print discovered inside the Moscow house was said to be from a Vans-style sneaker.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Idaho State Police A latent shoe print was also uncovered inside the home.

Kohberger, who is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty in July 2025, carried out the massacre at around 4 a.m. It's thought that he entered the girls' home through the aforementioned side door and first went up to Mogen's bedroom, where he killed her and Goncalves, who was sleeping in the same bed. The heartless killer then encountered Kernodle as she was still awake grabbing a food delivery. He then chased the college junior to her bedroom, where he discovered her boyfriend, Chapin.

'Crime Scene Photos Aren't Content'

Source: Idaho State Police Kaylee Goncalves' family condemned the release of the crime scene photos on Tuesday, January 20.