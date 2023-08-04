Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Still Together? A Look Into the Couple's Relationship
How Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Met
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's love story started in the summer of 2015.
The unnamed source told People that the While You Were Sleeping star met the Los Angeles-based photographer after he was hired to take pictures at her son Louis' birthday party months before the dating rumors emerged.
"They started dating after Bryan photographed [Bullock's son] Louis for his graduation," a source told the news outlet at that time.
Spotted Out and About
Starting in August 2015, Bullock and Randall became more visible in public. They attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding at their Bel Air mansion, which also welcomed celebrities like Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Howard Stern, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and more.
The next month, the public spotted the then-rumored couple having a double date at Bess Bistro in Austin, Texas, with then-newlyweds Aniston and Theroux.
In the months thereafter, Bullock and Randall spent more time together, taking strolls and having date nights.
The Red Carpet Debut
After months of dating buzz, Bullock and Randall made their relationship red carpet official at the Our Brand Is Crisis premiere in Los Angeles on October 26, 2015.
More Dates, Public Outings
- Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'on the Rocks' After 'Long Cooling-Off Period,' Pair Would Need a 'Miracle' to Reconcile: Report
- Cheating, Court Battles & More! The Most Dramatic Hollywood Splits Of All Time: Photos
- Jennifer Aniston Hosts Exclusive A-List Holiday Party For The 'Old Guard Of Hollywood'
They spent the remaining months of 2015 having more dates than ever, including a visit to Andante cafe in Los Angeles and an East Coast trip.
Bullock and Randall also hyped fans when they were photographed holding hands as they enjoyed walking through the Big Apple ahead of the actress' The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance.
Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall's Engagement, Wedding Rumors
In July 2016, the couple dealt with a "level-up" rumor amid reports that they were already engaged. However, a representative for the Two Weeks Notice star dismissed the claims immediately.
"Sandra Bullock is not engaged and there is no wedding," the representative clarified. "There's no truth at all in those rumors."
The rumors renewed over two years later when articles about them being married surfaced. Once again, Bullock's representative said the couple had not tied the knot.
Although they remained in the dating stage, a source revealed in May 2018 that Bullock was "happier than ever" with her beau. They made more memories together in the years thereafter and even helped the healthcare workers when the pandemic started.
For instance, the couple and the actress' two children donated 6,000 KN95 masks to Los Angeles-based medical staff after the kids suggested the move.
Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Romance With Bryan Randall
In her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Red Table Talk in November 2021, Bullock spoke candidly about her decision not to marry again. At the same time, she expressed her love for Randall and praised him for being the example she always wanted her children to have.
"I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things," she told the hosts. "I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."
Bullock decided to spend more time with her family after working on her 2022 film, The Lost City. She told Entertainment Tonight that she would take a break from films to spend quality time with her children.
Are Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Falling Apart?
Nearly eight years after Bullock and Randall started dating, a recently published report claimed that the couple's relationship hit rock bottom.
According to Us Weekly, the couple started living separately in 2022, and their relationship has reportedly been on the rocks since then.
"The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they'll work things out after this long cooling-off period," the source said.