'Kind and Gracious' Brynn Whitfield Was 'Mischaracterized' on 'RHONY' Prior to Her Departure, Insider Reveals

Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: Bravo

An insider shared Brynn Whitfield was mischaracterized on 'RHONY' prior to her departure.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

In the wake of Brynn Whitfield departing The Real Housewives of New York City, an insider dished to OK! the star has a different persona when the cameras aren't rolling.

“Regardless of how the show attempted to portray Brynn, she was one of the sweetest people I ever worked with,” a source revealed. “She was kind and gracious and completely real.”

Not 'Fake'

Photo of Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield
Source: Bravo

An insider insisted Brynn Whitfield was 'completely sincere' while working on the show.

They noted there was “never” anything "fake" about Whitfield, whose costars accused her of not being upfront and lying on the show.

“I never got the impression she wasn’t being completely sincere with me,” the insider continued.

As for why she may have appeared differently on RHONY, the source shared the show “has a way of mischaracterizing people.”

'Not The Person They Attempted to Make Her Out to Be'

Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: Bravo

A source noted Brynn Whitfield was not 'above the fray' in terms of stirring the pot.

“I can safely say from personally knowing her, she was definitely not the person they attempted to make her out to be,” they added. “That being said, she certainly wasn’t above the fray in terms of stirring the pot. She liked to do that and knew it came with being on Housewives — and, frankly, she was good at it. Regardless, she will have a bright future without the show.”

Brynn's Departure Announcement

Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: Bravo

Brynn Whitfield called her time on 'RHONY' one of the 'most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters' of her life.

On June 9, Whitfield announced she was leaving the franchise after two seasons.

“After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now,” she wrote on Instagram. “Last week, Hoppy — the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer — hit a massive download milestone. I can’t even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world.”

Whitfield shared she was thankful for her time on the franchise, calling it one of the “most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life.”

Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: Bravo

A source insisted Brynn Whitfield was fired from 'RHONY' and did not leave on her own accord.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise,” she added. “From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show — we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything — I hope there’s a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud. To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace – thank you.”

In the wake of her announcement, an insider told OK! she was fired and didn’t walk away on her own accord.

