Bryon Noem 'Saddened' by Divorce, Vows to Share His Side If Court Battle Follows Divorce Filing by Kristi Noem
Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:24 a.m. ET
Bryon Noem is speaking out after his wife, former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, filed for divorce.
His attorney Tim Bottum, who recently spoke with TMZ, addressed what Bryon hopes will happen next.
"Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution. If court proceedings become necessary, Bryon will welcome the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective," Tim said.
The attorney also outlined what remains important to the former first gentleman as the divorce moves forward.
"Bryon's priority is to protect the family and move forward as loving parents and grandparents," he said.
Kristi Noem Filed for Divorce From Bryon Noem
The former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi filed for divorce in South Dakota on Monday, September 28, citing irreconcilable differences, based on court documents obtained by the outlet.
The divorce filing followed an extended period of public scrutiny, sparked by reports suggesting Bryon's involvement in online fetish forums.
Reports in March alleged that he communicated with adult performers involved in the "bimbofication" fetish scene and shared photos of himself wearing women’s clothing and oversized fake b------.
Per the outlet, Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo said on X that he received a tip in February about the 56-year-old's alleged online activity, including claims that he photographed himself wearing fake b------ and pink spandex shorts.
Marc said the source was an immigrant s-- worker who claimed to have interacted with Bryon online.
However, Daily Mail later reported on the claims and published photos of Bryon.
Kristi's team previously said she's "devastated" by the reports and that her family was caught completely off guard by the news.
Kristi and Bryon were high school sweethearts and married in 1992. They share three children and four grandchildren.
- Kristi Noem's Husband Makes Rare Appearance in Video as Affair Claims Mount
- Kristi Noem Is 'Devastated' by Bombshell Exposé About Husband's Alleged Cross-Dressing Double Life: 'The Family Was Blindsided'
- Kristi Noem and Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Busted for Enjoying Time Together in Minnesota Ahead of Her Divorce
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Kristi Noem's Public Life Remained in Focus
The former homeland security secretary's personal life also remained under public attention amid reports involving political operative Corey Lewandowski.
Per TMZ, the two were seen spending time together in Minnesota on August 4, though both have denied longstanding rumors that they were romantically involved.
In March, Kristi faced questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about whether she had a s----- relationship with Corey while serving as DHS secretary.
She dismissed the question as "tabloid garbage." Corey previously served as an unpaid adviser to the 54-year-old at DHS.
Meanwhile, Kristi’s former government transportation arrangements also remained in the spotlight.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration planned to keep a $70 million aircraft leased during her time as DHS secretary, with Melania Trump's office and select Cabinet officials expected to use it.
The aircraft reportedly included a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four flat-screen televisions and a bar.
A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that the plane was reserved for Cabinet members who "need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility."
Kristi served as South Dakota governor from 2019 to 2025 before becoming DHS secretary under President Donald Trump. She left the position earlier this year.