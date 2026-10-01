NEWS Bryon Noem 'Saddened' by Divorce, Vows to Share His Side If Court Battle Follows Divorce Filing by Kristi Noem Source: @SDBRYONNOEM/INSTAGRAM Bryon Noem spoke out after Kristi Noem filed for divorce, saying he hoped for a private and amicable resolution. OK! Staff Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:24 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bryon Noem is speaking out after his wife, former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, filed for divorce. His attorney Tim Bottum, who recently spoke with TMZ, addressed what Bryon hopes will happen next. "Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution. If court proceedings become necessary, Bryon will welcome the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective," Tim said. The attorney also outlined what remains important to the former first gentleman as the divorce moves forward. "Bryon's priority is to protect the family and move forward as loving parents and grandparents," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Filed for Divorce From Bryon Noem

Source: @SDBRYONNOEM/INSTAGRAM Kristi Noem filed for divorce from Bryon Noem after more than three decades of marriage.

The former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi filed for divorce in South Dakota on Monday, September 28, citing irreconcilable differences, based on court documents obtained by the outlet. The divorce filing followed an extended period of public scrutiny, sparked by reports suggesting Bryon's involvement in online fetish forums. Reports in March alleged that he communicated with adult performers involved in the "bimbofication" fetish scene and shared photos of himself wearing women’s clothing and oversized fake b------. Per the outlet, Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo said on X that he received a tip in February about the 56-year-old's alleged online activity, including claims that he photographed himself wearing fake b------ and pink spandex shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SDBRYONNOEM/INSTAGRAM Image of Kristi Noem’s team said she was devastated by reports about Bryon Noem’s alleged online activity.

Marc said the source was an immigrant s-- worker who claimed to have interacted with Bryon online. However, Daily Mail later reported on the claims and published photos of Bryon. Kristi's team previously said she's "devastated" by the reports and that her family was caught completely off guard by the news. Kristi and Bryon were high school sweethearts and married in 1992. They share three children and four grandchildren.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's Public Life Remained in Focus

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski remained the subject of public attention amid longstanding relationship rumors.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem served as South Dakota governor before becoming secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.