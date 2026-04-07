Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Allegedly Funded OnlyFans Model's Lavish Lifestyle: 'He Gave Me Whatever I Wanted'

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Bryon Noem allegedly paid a self-described Barbie doll fetish model thousands in exchange for clips of her massive b------ and naughty messages. "The arrangement was he’d get all my videos for $1,500 every month, to help me pay half my rent," Nicole Raccagno, 47, told an outlet on Tuesday, April 7 of Kristi Noem's kinky cross-dressing husband. "He would never say no to me," she said. "He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money."

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'I Would Love to Marry You'

Source: @plastictrophybimbo/instagram The insurance agent claimed he wanted to marry the model.

Nicole claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that Bryon, 56, was smitten with her and even said he'd marry her last month. "I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you," the insurance agent allegedly wrote in a March 10 message as he offered to pay to enhance her 38N b------. "I f------ want to pay it. Because you’re the one that I love. I would love to marry you," Noem apparently told her.

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'He Wanted Me to Be His Ultimate Bimbo Bride'

Source: @plastictrophybimbo/instagram 'You're the one I love,' he allegedly told her.

Nicole, who lives in Las Vegas, said she first started talking to the father-of-three in 2020 after he subscribed to her OnlyFans page. "Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous b------," she bragged. "He gave me whatever I wanted — shoes, handbags, even bigger b----. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride." Nicole claimed the former first gentleman of South Dakota was open about his fetishes, confiding in her his desire to "be a bimbo" himself and that he owned a pink thong.

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Bryon Noem Used a Fake Name Online

Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook Bryon Noem has an obsession with massive b------.

While he'd been using the pseudonym "Jason from Chicago," Nicole explained she finally realized who he was after noticing his real name on PayPal payments. According to the adult performer, the two last messaged on March 23, just weeks before his kinky double life was exposed and not long after his wife was fired as the Department of Homeland chief. "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," a representative for the former Department of Homeland Security chief told an outlet on Tuesday, March 31.

Source: @kristinoem/x He was recently exposed as a cross-dresser.