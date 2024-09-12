Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'the Toughest of Taskmasters' and 'Incredibly Difficult to Work for' as Staff Continues to Quit
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professionalism continues to be questioned after their Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, became the 18th employee to stop working with the former royals earlier this year.
“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters," a source told an outlet. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”
When Meghan was accused of mistreating workers, she stressed that the claims were false. However, the palace failed to confirm or deny the assertion.
“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” a courtier explained. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”
The Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, but the courtier thinks their behavior has yet to evolve.
“It seems nothing has changed,” the courtier noted.
Kettler left his role after just three months, which was reportedly a "mutual" decision.
“Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question,” the courtier noted. “Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?”
“What may be most telling is the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance," a former employee shared.
- Royally Dismissed: Prince Harry Gets 'Savage Reaction' of Dismissal From King Charles III During Duke's Prolonged Security Battle
- Prince Harry Will Celebrate His 40th Birthday With a 'Small Group of Close Friends' at His $14 Million Mansion
- Meghan Markle Reveals She Snuck Into a NYC Bookstore in 2019 as She Was 'Still So Uncomfortable Being Out in the World' Without Prince Harry
Despite losing members of their team, Meghan is developing her Netflix series, and the Sussexes are rumored to be collaborating with PR professionals.
“Everything has apparently come to a grinding halt,” said the courtier. “She’s already filmed a cooking and gardening show for Netflix, but there’s still no air date!”
“My guess is that Meghan doesn’t listen to anybody because she thinks she knows best,” explained the courtier. “It’s a recipe for business disaster. Meghan and Harry need loyal aides to guide them, but the people they hire will only stay if the Sussexes are willing to listen. And listening to others doesn’t appear to be Meghan’s strong point!”
OK! previously reported royal broadcaster Helena Chard saw Kettler's absence as an indicator of a larger issue.
"A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan," Chard told an outlet. "Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team."
"Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong," Chard added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Former private secretary Samantha Cohen previously admitted that assisting the Sussexes was like "working with teenagers."
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she divulged.
Sources spoke to In Touch.