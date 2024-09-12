Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'the Toughest of Taskmasters' and 'Incredibly Difficult to Work for' as Staff Continues to Quit

“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters," a source told an outlet. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

When Meghan was accused of mistreating workers, she stressed that the claims were false. However, the palace failed to confirm or deny the assertion.

“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” a courtier explained. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”