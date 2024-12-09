Prince Louis Left a Sweet Message for Kate Middleton's Parents at the Royal Family's Christmas Carol Service
Prince Louis' love for Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, was on display during the royal family's Together at Christmas concert on Friday, December 6.
The youngster was spotted with a heartfelt note he left on the "kindness tree" outside of Westminster Abbey.
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me," the 6-year-old wrote.
Louis' maternal grandparents are active figures in the Wales children's lives, especially since they helped care for them during Kate's cancer battle.
"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," a palace insider told an outlet.
OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales gave a rare update on her condition at the holiday celebration.
"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," Kate said in a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The unplanned," performer Paloma Faith replied.
"The unplanned, exactly," Kate repeated, adding, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."
In September, Kate announced she is in remission after taking an extended break from duties to focus on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In her social media post, Kate chose to showcase her close ties to Prince William, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis, as well as Carole and Michael.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
