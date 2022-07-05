Buddy Valastro Reveals His Hand Is '95 Percent' Back To Normal After Terrifying Accident: 'It Was Scary'

Almost two years after Buddy Valastro injured his hand in a freak accident, it seems like the Cake Boss star in on the mend.

"My hand is doing really well, but I'm probably not gonna be a hand model," the 45-year-old, who teamed up with Klondlike to create the brand's 100th birthday cake, exclusively tells OK!. "I got my strength and dexterity back. I need one more surgery to straighten out my middle finger a little, which I'll do right after the holidays and knock that out because I need a little recovery time."

"It was the scariest, craziest thing that happened," he continues before giving a shout-out to all of his doctors and occupational therapist. "It wasn't until the fifth surgery where I felt like, 'OK, I'm gonna be OK.' I had a lot of months of not knowing, and it was scary."