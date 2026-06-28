Bunnie Xo Addresses Chad Kroeger Dating Rumors Following Jelly Roll Divorce: 'No Way'

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Bunnie Xo has publicly addressed speculation surrounding her rumored relationship with Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of Nickelback. The podcaster’s comments come on the heels of her husband Jelly Roll’s unexpected divorce filing.

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo addressed rumors linking her to Chad Kroeger.

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On Monday, June 5, Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, stirred conversation after posting a TikTok video of herself singing “How You Remind Me,” a well-known breakup song by Nickelback. This occurred shortly before the announcement that Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

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Adding to the buzz, Bunnie also shared a striking photo of herself in pink satin lingerie, captioning it, “She’s getting her sparkle back ✨.” This post prompted fans to speculate whether she had moved on romantically to Kroeger

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok The speculation increased after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

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In May, Bunnie shared an Instagram video of herself hugging Kroeger, writing, “The moment I finally got to be back in his arms,” adding, “Swoon.” This previous post heightened the intrigue surrounding her relationship with Kroeger.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo clarified that her Nickelback posts were unrelated to her marriage situation.

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During a recent episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Bunnie spoke about the rumors. “I posted a Nickelback song because Nickelback is one of my favorite bands,” she explained. She emphasized that her choice of a breakup song was unintentional and not a comment on her marriage to Jelly Roll. “It’s trending on TikTok, so I was like, ‘Oh, f--- yeah, Nickelback’s trending on TikTok, I’m gonna do a TikTok to it,’” she noted.

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Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube

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Bunnie expressed that she had been feeling good at the moment, which contributed to her posting the lingerie photo alongside the TikTok. “The [divorce] news drops, and I have f------ Nickelback on my f------ page,” she remarked, highlighting the coincidence of timing.

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Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube;MEGA Bunnie Xo said she was simply celebrating a trending song and not hinting at a new relationship.