Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met, Their Current Family Life and More

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Jelly Roll shared a photo of Bunnie XO with his daughter, Bailee Ann, and spoke highly of his wife in the caption.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer wrote, “It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was. Bunnie is that special woman, outside of the social media, outside of the podcast, and all the business endeavors she does and helps me with, Bunnie is a beautiful soul."

“She is kind, patient and caring. Over the years watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical," Jelly Roll continued.

He expressed how grateful he was to be blessed with "the best partner." He then called his wife "the epitome of a good mom" who "deserves more credit than anyone."

Jelly Roll signed the post with, "Thank you, Mama Bear – we love you."