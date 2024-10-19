Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met, Their Current Family Life and More
2015: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Met
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, met during one of his concerts at Country Saloon in Las Vegas. They reportedly talked backstage, though they did not immediately develop a spark as the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host was still married at the time.
They stayed connected through their mutual friends, and their friendship later turned romantic.
“They split, and I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” said the "Wild Ones" singer.
August 2016: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Tied the Knot
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO exchanged vows at a Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., in August 2016 after the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker popped the question during a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.
“We stuck it out. We were like the story nobody thought of. She’s my best friend, man. She really is,” Jelly Roll said of their relationship after people doubted their connection.
May 2020: Jelly Roll Gushed About His Wife
In a heartfelt Facebook post, Jelly Roll shared a photo of Bunnie XO with his daughter, Bailee Ann, and spoke highly of his wife in the caption.
The "I Am Not Okay" singer wrote, “It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was. Bunnie is that special woman, outside of the social media, outside of the podcast, and all the business endeavors she does and helps me with, Bunnie is a beautiful soul."
“She is kind, patient and caring. Over the years watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical," Jelly Roll continued.
He expressed how grateful he was to be blessed with "the best partner." He then called his wife "the epitome of a good mom" who "deserves more credit than anyone."
Jelly Roll signed the post with, "Thank you, Mama Bear – we love you."
2022: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO finally walked their first red carpet event at the 2022 CMA Awards years after they got married
August 2023: They Renewed Their Vows
On August 31, 2023, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO returned to the Las Vegas chapel where they wed to renew their wedding vows.
The "No Worries" singer shared the moment in a social media post.
“7 years ago my wife and stumbled into a little chapel in Las Vegas. 7 years later we walked into that same little chapel and renewed our vows … my only regret on the night we got married was I never got to see her in a dress. We made that right,” Jelly Roll said. “I may have never gave my wife the wedding she truly deserved but I plan on giving her the life she deserves for the rest of it. I love you more anything mama bear. You are my anchor.”
Meanwhile, Bunnie XO uploaded photos from the intimate ceremony and added a romantic caption, calling her husband her "missing puzzle piece" and her "safe space."
February 2024: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Keep 'Each Other Grounded'
Amid Jelly Roll's skyrocketing career, a source revealed to Us Weekly how the couple maintains a sensible and humble relationship.
“He’s having a blast, and so proud to show off his wife. Now they feel like they’ve overcome so much together,” the insider shared.
April 2024: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Faced a Scary Incident
Ahead of their 2024 CMT Music Awards appearance, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO dealt with a scary incident when their private jet had to make an emergency landing due to technical issues. They later assured their fans they were okay following the unexpected glitch.
June 2024: They Started Their IVF Journey
In a post on Instagram, Bunnie XO confirmed they began undergoing in vitro fertilization to expand their family.
"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open," she wrote. "And w/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun."
Jelly Roll, on the other hand, revealed he decided to lose over 60 pounds so he could be healthier enough to see his future kids grow.