Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Always Had a Complicated Dynamic' Before Shocking Split, Insider Reveals: 'A Lot of Chaos'
June 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship may have looked solid from the outside, but a source claimed the couple had been navigating challenges for years before their surprising split.
According to an insider, the pair "always had a complicated dynamic," dating back to the early days of their relationship nearly a decade ago. At the time, both were living very different lives. Jelly Roll was struggling financially, while Bunnie earned a living as a s-- worker.
"When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source told People. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that."
The insider also noted that “people saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately” between the two.
Why the Marriage Reportedly Ended
While there wasn't one specific event that caused the breakup, the source claimed the couple gradually became distant over time.
"There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” they spilled.
According to the insider, Jelly Roll's personal transformation may have also played a role in shifting his priorities.
"He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source shared of the country star, adding that he has "changed a lot” after he recently shed nearly 300 pounds.
- Jelly Roll Ditched Wedding Ring at 2026 CMA Fest 3 Weeks After He Secretly Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo: Photos
- Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage
- Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Says Musician Deserved 'Second Chance' After 2018 Affair That Nearly Ended Their Marriage
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Divorce Filing Revealed
The latest claims surfaced shortly after news broke that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16, the filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn.
The country singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation.
The breakup comes just months before what would have been the couple's 10th wedding anniversary. Jelly Roll and Bunnie tied the knot on August 31, 2016.
Fans also noticed that Bunnie's final appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram page came on May 3, the same month he moved forward with ending the marriage.
Adding to the speculation, followers pointed out that Jelly Roll has since removed Bunnie’s Instagram handle from his bio.
Daughter Bailee Ann Speaks Out
As news of the separation spread online, the couple's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, made it clear she wasn't happy with the public attention surrounding the situation.
Bailee, whom Jelly Roll and Bunnie officially gained custody of in 2017, addressed the controversy through social media.
“I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” DeFord wrote on her TikTok Stories. “It’s f-- crazy.”
She also urged people to focus on their own lives rather than speculate about her family.
“Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house — not mine,” she added.
Although Bailee declined to discuss further details, she hinted that she may eventually share more about the situation.
“I’m not speaking on it — yet,” she concluded.