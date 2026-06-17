Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Always Had a Complicated Dynamic' Before Shocking Split, Insider Reveals: 'A Lot of Chaos'

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship may have looked solid from the outside, but a source claimed the couple had been navigating challenges for years before their surprising split. According to an insider, the pair "always had a complicated dynamic," dating back to the early days of their relationship nearly a decade ago. At the time, both were living very different lives. Jelly Roll was struggling financially, while Bunnie earned a living as a s-- worker.

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Source: MEGA An insider claimed Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship was always 'complicated.'

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"When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source told People. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that." The insider also noted that “people saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately” between the two.

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Why the Marriage Reportedly Ended

Source: MEGA The source said the couple still cares about each other but eventually developed different visions for their future.

While there wasn't one specific event that caused the breakup, the source claimed the couple gradually became distant over time. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” they spilled. According to the insider, Jelly Roll's personal transformation may have also played a role in shifting his priorities. "He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source shared of the country star, adding that he has "changed a lot” after he recently shed nearly 300 pounds.

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Divorce Filing Revealed

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll reportedly became increasingly focused on his health and future goals.

The latest claims surfaced shortly after news broke that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host. According to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16, the filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. The country singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation. The breakup comes just months before what would have been the couple's 10th wedding anniversary. Jelly Roll and Bunnie tied the knot on August 31, 2016. Fans also noticed that Bunnie's final appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram page came on May 3, the same month he moved forward with ending the marriage. Adding to the speculation, followers pointed out that Jelly Roll has since removed Bunnie’s Instagram handle from his bio.

Daughter Bailee Ann Speaks Out

Source: MEGA Court documents show Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 19, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'