Bunnie XO Hints at Split With Breakup Song Hours Before Jelly Roll Divorce Buzz
June 16 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Bunnie XO may have dropped a subtle clue about her relationship status just hours before news broke about her split from Jelly Roll.
The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host shared a video of herself moving along and mouthing the words to Nickelback’s iconic breakup track "How You Remind Me."
“It’s not like you didn’t know that / I said, I love you,' and I swear, I still do / And it must have been so bad / ‘Cause living with me must have d--- near killed you / … And this is how you remind me / Of what I really am,” she sang.
“Banger 💋” Bunnie — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — captioned her video.
Bunnie followed it up with a striking photo of herself, paired with a confident message that read, "She’s getting her sparkle back."
Divorce Filing Comes to Light
Not long after, reports revealed that the "Wild Ones" singer had already taken legal steps to end the marriage.
As OK! previously reported, Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host in May in Tennessee, according to court records obtained by a news outlet.
Sources told TMZ the split was a mutual call and something they are handling privately as a family.
The filing came nearly 10 years after the couple tied the knot on August 31, 2016. The two first crossed paths the year before and quickly built a life together.
Bunnie’s last appearance on Jelly Roll’s Instagram page was on May 3 — the same month he moved forward with ending their marriage.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Loving Message Not Long Ago
Just over a month earlier, the "Save Me" hitmaker publicly honored his wife in a heartfelt International Women’s Day post.
"To my beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, graceful wife, and newly New York Times best selling author, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for making me complete," he sweetly captioned the post. "You truly saved my life. Today is International Women’s Day. They say behind every good man is a great woman, and I know thats d--- true for me y’all."
Journey Behind the Scenes
In the years leading up to their split, the couple had openly shared their struggles with starting a family.
Bunnie was a stepmom to the "All My Life" singer's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, and son, Noah Buddy DeFord, and the pair hoped to have a child together.
She faced challenges getting pregnant and went through the long and emotional process of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“I don’t know if it’s that I did or if I didn’t choose it, but I think before we come here, we choose our life path, and we yearn for the pain that we go through,” she expressed in February during an interview with People. “And I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger [and] the journey that I’m going on now with IVF [is] God’s putting me through this again, so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process.”