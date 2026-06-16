Bunnie XO Hints at Split With Breakup Song Hours Before Jelly Roll Divorce Buzz

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Bunnie XO may have dropped a subtle clue about her relationship status just hours before news broke about her split from Jelly Roll. The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host shared a video of herself moving along and mouthing the words to Nickelback’s iconic breakup track "How You Remind Me."

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie XO posted a video that quickly sparked breakup speculation before any official news surfaced.

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“It’s not like you didn’t know that / I said, I love you,' and I swear, I still do / And it must have been so bad / ‘Cause living with me must have d--- near killed you / … And this is how you remind me / Of what I really am,” she sang. “Banger 💋” Bunnie — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — captioned her video. Bunnie followed it up with a striking photo of herself, paired with a confident message that read, "She’s getting her sparkle back."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo seemingly teased her single status via Instagram.

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Divorce Filing Comes to Light

Source: MEGA The timing of the podcast host’s social media activity lined up closely with Jelly Roll’s divorce filing.

Not long after, reports revealed that the "Wild Ones" singer had already taken legal steps to end the marriage. As OK! previously reported, Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host in May in Tennessee, according to court records obtained by a news outlet. Sources told TMZ the split was a mutual call and something they are handling privately as a family. The filing came nearly 10 years after the couple tied the knot on August 31, 2016. The two first crossed paths the year before and quickly built a life together. Bunnie’s last appearance on Jelly Roll’s Instagram page was on May 3 — the same month he moved forward with ending their marriage.

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A Loving Message Not Long Ago

Source: MEGA The couple had been together for nearly a decade before deciding to part ways.

Just over a month earlier, the "Save Me" hitmaker publicly honored his wife in a heartfelt International Women’s Day post. "To my beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, graceful wife, and newly New York Times best selling author, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for making me complete," he sweetly captioned the post. "You truly saved my life. Today is International Women’s Day. They say behind every good man is a great woman, and I know thats d--- true for me y’all."

Journey Behind the Scenes

Source: MEGA The split is said to be mutual.