COUPLES Bunnie Xo Encourages Fans to Slide in Jelly Roll's DMs After Split: 'Good Luck With That' Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/youtube ; MEGA On a recent episode of her podcast, Bunnie Xo admitted to telling fans to slide into Jelly Roll's DMs. Olivia Callanan June 26 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are making headlines again! On an episode of her podcast "Dumb Blonde" on Friday, June 26, she admitted to telling fans to message the country singer amid their divorce.

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo wished fans 'good luck' if they decide to slide into his DMs.

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'I Told So Many Girls to Go in J's DMs'

Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/youtube Bunnie Xo said the fans that messaged Jelly Roll would DM her too.

She started the episode with, "First of all, shout-out to all the women. I told so many girls to go in J's DMs, which you know, have at it. Good luck with that," referring to her estranged husband. "But all of these women are in my DMs," Bunnie Xo continued, pointing out a clear miscommunication of her original request. She went on to say, "And if they did message J, they copy and paste or screenshot the message that they sent him. And I'm just like, 'No, all of you girls are just so f--king sweet. Like, thank you so much. I love you guys.' But they're just like pouring into me and they're like just everybody's just like, 'Dude, I don't want to be in his DMs. I want to be in yours.'"

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The Shocking Divorce

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo urged fans to not pick 'sides' amid their divorce.

Later on in the episode, she told fans that she did not want them picking "sides" when it comes to her and Jelly Roll. "I don't want anybody to pick sides, but you know...if you guys, you know, want to come live with mom, we've got plenty of room for you," she said. Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa Andrea DeFord, and the Grammy award winner, whose real name is Jason DeFord, shocked fans when news of their divorce went public on June 15. According to court documents, the divorce was actually filed about a month earlier, on May 18 in Williamson County, Tenn., with the document stating "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Life After the Split

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo notably referred to their marriage as a prison.