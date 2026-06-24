or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bunnie Xo
OK LogoNEWS

Single Bunnie Xo Jokes About Receiving Explicit DMs From Men After Jelly Roll Divorce Bombshell: Watch

Split photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram;@jellyroll615/instagram

Bunnie Xo is embracing the single life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo's marriage to Jelly Roll may have come to a close, but the blonde bombshell's DMs are wide open!

In a Tuesday, June 23, Instagram video, the podcast host joked about the flood of messages she's received ever since the country singer's divorce filing was made public.

Article continues below advertisement

Men Have Been Sliding Into Bunnie Xo's DMs

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bunnie Xo revealed she's been receiving a ton of DMs after her split from Jelly Roll.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie Xo revealed she's been receiving a ton of DMs after her split from Jelly Roll.

Bunnie Xo's funny video began with the star giving a confused look before it transitioned to her dancing and using distorted filters to make her look like a man.

In the background, she had a NSFW song about sexual positions playing, while text over the clip read, "What it's like opening my DMs now."

"Send help," she quipped in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

'Send help,' the podcaster joked of men trying to date her.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley laughed at the post, while some fans took the opportunity to shoot their shot with Jelly Roll's estranged wife.

"Soooo...what do you want? asking for a friend," someone quipped, to which she replied with a heart emoji, "You."

"Just date me now," begged another supporter, prompting her to write back, "Pick you up at 8."

Bunnie Xo revealed she would be reading some of her direct messages aloud on her "Dumb Blonde Podcast."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's Divorce

MORE ON:
Bunnie Xo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The Grammy winner filed for divorce on May 15.
Source: mega

The Grammy winner filed for divorce on May 15.

As OK! reported, Jelly Roll, 41, filed to end their nearly 10-year marriage in May, though the news didn't go public until June 15.

Bunnie Xo, 46, touched on the breakup on an episode of her podcast, sharing, "J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster."

"We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in," she continued. "Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we’re in a different life right now."

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars' Final Argument Happened on Mother's Day

Photo of Bunnie Xo was 'fed up and tired' of how their relationship was going.
Source: mega

Bunnie Xo was 'fed up and tired' of how their relationship was going.

Bunnie Xo revealed their final fight happened on Mother's Day.

"In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f------- divorce papers,'” she recalled. "In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

She didn't elaborate as to what the two were arguing about.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The stars married in August 2016.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

The stars married in August 2016.

It doesn't seem a reconciliation is likely, as the Grammy winner has already moved on.

"Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we're happy for him," she shared on her podcast. "And I'm excited to discover myself single."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.