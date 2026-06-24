Single Bunnie Xo Jokes About Receiving Explicit DMs From Men After Jelly Roll Divorce Bombshell: Watch

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Bunnie Xo's marriage to Jelly Roll may have come to a close, but the blonde bombshell's DMs are wide open! In a Tuesday, June 23, Instagram video, the podcast host joked about the flood of messages she's received ever since the country singer's divorce filing was made public.

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Men Have Been Sliding Into Bunnie Xo's DMs

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram Bunnie Xo revealed she's been receiving a ton of DMs after her split from Jelly Roll.

Bunnie Xo's funny video began with the star giving a confused look before it transitioned to her dancing and using distorted filters to make her look like a man. In the background, she had a NSFW song about sexual positions playing, while text over the clip read, "What it's like opening my DMs now." "Send help," she quipped in the caption.

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Jenni "JWoww" Farley laughed at the post, while some fans took the opportunity to shoot their shot with Jelly Roll's estranged wife. "Soooo...what do you want? asking for a friend," someone quipped, to which she replied with a heart emoji, "You." "Just date me now," begged another supporter, prompting her to write back, "Pick you up at 8." Bunnie Xo revealed she would be reading some of her direct messages aloud on her "Dumb Blonde Podcast."

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Inside Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's Divorce

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Source: mega The Grammy winner filed for divorce on May 15.

As OK! reported, Jelly Roll, 41, filed to end their nearly 10-year marriage in May, though the news didn't go public until June 15. Bunnie Xo, 46, touched on the breakup on an episode of her podcast, sharing, "J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster." "We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in," she continued. "Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we’re in a different life right now."

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The Stars' Final Argument Happened on Mother's Day

Source: mega Bunnie Xo was 'fed up and tired' of how their relationship was going.

Bunnie Xo revealed their final fight happened on Mother's Day. "In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f------- divorce papers,'” she recalled. "In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.” She didn't elaborate as to what the two were arguing about.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram The stars married in August 2016.