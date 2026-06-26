Bunnie Xo Compares Jelly Roll Marriage to Prison as She Revels in Newly Single Lifestyle: 'I Just Got Out of a 10-Year Bid'
June 26 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo made a wild comparison between her relationship with Jelly Roll and spending a decade in prison.
The podcast host made the harsh contrast on the Friday, June 26, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast.
Bunnie Xo revealed she'd received a slew of messages from potential suitors vying to take her out following her bombshell divorce from the country superstar.
In one message, a man admitted he was about to "get out of prison on a 10-year bid."
"Please let me go out and have a time with you," the message continued. "That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it."
Bunnie Xo admitted she didn't mind that the man had been behind bars, but she was turned off by the way he worded his message.
"What I don't like is he said, 'Let me go out and have a time with you,'" she explained. “So that's where it's like, okay, so you're just expecting me to put out on this first date."
Why Did Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Break Up?
One of her co-hosts, Meme Shahan, joked that the prisoner in Bunnie Xo's DMs "might need it" after a decade in the slammer.
"I mean, same," Bunnie Xo fired back. "I just got out of a 10-year bid too, b------."
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll met in 2015 in Las Vegas and married a year later. Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce on May 18.
The filing, which cited "irreconcilable differences," was made public in June. Despite their estrangement, Bunnie Xo has said Jelly Roll is still her "best friend."
- Single Bunnie Xo Jokes About Receiving Explicit DMs From Men After Jelly Roll Divorce Bombshell: Watch
- Bunnie Xo Confesses She Used Sugar Daddies to Bankroll Jelly Roll's Early Career: 'I Was Turning Tricks to Pay Our Bills'
- 'It Was Not Mutual': Bunnie Xo Reveals Truth Behind Jelly Roll Divorce Filing
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"I'm gonna get a phone call," Bunnie Xo continued during her podcast episode. "Jay is gonna call me and be like 'B---- what the f---.'"
"I'm sorry," she added. "It was a joke. I'm just cutting a rug, buddy."
Bunnie Xo has been extremely outspoken about her split from her longtime partner, dishing on their divorce multiple times on her podcast.
'It Was Not Mutual'
She recently revealed that Jelly Roll had already begun dating only a month after their split.
"Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we're happy for him," she shared on her podcast. "And I'm excited to discover myself single."
Bunnie Xo also revealed the breakup "was not mutual."
"I didn't care how things shook out," she said. "I was riding with this motherf----- until the wheels fell off."