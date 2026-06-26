Bunnie Xo Compares Jelly Roll Marriage to Prison as She Revels in Newly Single Lifestyle: 'I Just Got Out of a 10-Year Bid'

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Bunnie Xo made a wild comparison between her relationship with Jelly Roll and spending a decade in prison. The podcast host made the harsh contrast on the Friday, June 26, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. Bunnie Xo revealed she'd received a slew of messages from potential suitors vying to take her out following her bombshell divorce from the country superstar.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram Bunnie Xo compared her relationship with Jelly Roll to prison time.

In one message, a man admitted he was about to "get out of prison on a 10-year bid." "Please let me go out and have a time with you," the message continued. "That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it." Bunnie Xo admitted she didn't mind that the man had been behind bars, but she was turned off by the way he worded his message. "What I don't like is he said, 'Let me go out and have a time with you,'" she explained. “So that's where it's like, okay, so you're just expecting me to put out on this first date."

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Why Did Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Break Up?

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were together almost a decade before he filed for divorce.

One of her co-hosts, Meme Shahan, joked that the prisoner in Bunnie Xo's DMs "might need it" after a decade in the slammer. "I mean, same," Bunnie Xo fired back. "I just got out of a 10-year bid too, b------." Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll met in 2015 in Las Vegas and married a year later. Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce on May 18. The filing, which cited "irreconcilable differences," was made public in June. Despite their estrangement, Bunnie Xo has said Jelly Roll is still her "best friend."

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo joked that her ex-husband was going to call her after her joke at his expense.

"I'm gonna get a phone call," Bunnie Xo continued during her podcast episode. "Jay is gonna call me and be like 'B---- what the f---.'" "I'm sorry," she added. "It was a joke. I'm just cutting a rug, buddy." Bunnie Xo has been extremely outspoken about her split from her longtime partner, dishing on their divorce multiple times on her podcast.

'It Was Not Mutual'

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo revealed her divorce from Jelly Roll was 'not mutual.'