Bunnie Xo's New Fling Dylan Wolf Says He's 'Happy' to Spend Time 'With an Amazing Person' as Their Romance Takes Off
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:51 a.m. ET
Dylan Wolf is opening up about his connection with Bunnie Xo after the pair sparked romance rumors over the summer.
"I think the air is pretty clear," the Calabasas Confidential star said in an interview during a September 29 appearance at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in Los Angeles. "You know, having the time of my life with an amazing person, and I'm just happy that I'm here and get to be here."
Wolf Calls Their Connection 'Super Real'
The 24-year-old reality star acknowledged that his relationship with the 46-year-old podcaster took him by surprise.
Wolf described the bond as "super real" and indicated that he is enjoying this chapter of his life.
"I'm happy," he added. "I'm happy in this chapter of my life, and I hope it doesn't change anytime soon."
The comments came after the pair were repeatedly spotted together, including at a Waffle House outing that Bunnie Xo shared on social media in September.
Bunnie Xo Defended Their Age Gap
Bunnie Xo, meanwhile, has addressed the attention surrounding her relationship with Wolf, particularly the 22-year age difference.
"Hey guys, I'm having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞," she wrote in the comments of a September 20 TikTok featuring the two of them.
"Ya girl is living her best life - let meeeee k thanks byeeeee," the podcaster added.
The two were first spotted kissing in July at Goodnight Nashville, the Tennessee bar owned by Bunnie Xo's estranged husband, country singer Jelly Roll. Their encounter came shortly after the former couple's divorce filing.
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Wolf Previously Downplayed the Romance
Wolf's latest comments are more forthcoming than his initial response to the attention surrounding Bunnie Xo.
When TMZ caught up with the reality star in July, he played down the speculation surrounding the pair.
"She's a great friend," Wolf told TMZ. "We're just having fun."
He also pushed back on the idea that their kiss at Jelly Roll's bar was intended as a message toward the country singer.
Bunnie Xo later addressed the situation on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, saying the musician was not bothered by her moving on.
"He gets it," she announced at the time, adding that there was "not an issue at all."
Bunnie Xo Is Starting a New Chapter
On the same "Dumb Blonde" episode, Bunnie Xo stated she planned to move forward with "a lot more integrity and class" after the end of her marriage.
She also made clear that she had no regrets about the encounter with Wolf.
"I had fun," she said. "I am healing out loud."
The comments came after Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's divorce following nearly a decade of marriage. The former couple married in 2016 and finalized their split in July.