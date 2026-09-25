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Bunnie Xo, 46, and Dylan Wolf, 24, Poke Fun at People Criticizing Their Age Gap as Romance Heats Up: Watch

Image of Bunnie Xo's relationship is heating up.
Source: MEGA: @dylannwolf/Instagram

Bunnie Xo's relationship is heating up.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo is clapping back at the haters!

On Thursday, September 24, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her rumored new boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, 24, as they spent time together in an arcade.

Bunnie Xo is not keeping her new beau a secret as things seemingly continue to heat up just months after her divorce from country music star Jelly Roll was finalized.

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Image of Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf shared a smooch in the flirty clip.
Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf shared a smooch in the flirty clip.

In the clip, she and Wolf danced around in an arcade before sharing a passionate kiss.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host and the Calabasas Confidential star both kept it casual for the outing, with Bunnie Xo sporting a cropped, long-sleeve V-neck shirt and blue jeans, while Wolf wore black jeans and a green-gray long-sleeve top, completing his look with a backwards red hat.

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Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo shared the clip on September 24.

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'Rage Baiting at This Point'

Image of One person told Bunnie Xo 'age ain't nothing but a number.'
Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

One person told Bunnie Xo, 'age ain't nothing but a number.'

Throwing shade, she wrote, "If he was born in the '80s" across the video before adding that she's just "Rage baiting at this point 😮‍💨."

However, people still had mixed feelings.

"It's gross that people feel like this is okay," one critic commented, as another claimed, "Looks like a kid and his mom."

Many other social media users, though, were happy for her.

"Who cares how young he is…" said one person, before continuing, "you are laughing and having a blast. God bless you girl enjoy Love it!"

Another wrote, "Age ain’t nothing but a number."

"Hahahaha get em girl," commented Kristin Cavallari, 39, who dated 26-year-old Mark Estes back in 2024.

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'He Gave Me My Smile Back'

Image of Bunnie Xo shared another sweet clip this week.
Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo shared another sweet clip this week.

Earlier this week, Bunnie Xo posted a separate video via her Instagram of the pair enjoying a meal with friends at Waffle House.

Once again, commenters said Wolf looked like a "kid," while others told people to leave her alone about the age gap.

However, Bunnie Xo was quick to respond, writing underneath the upload, "Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞 Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Have Been Linked Since July

Image of Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf were spotted kissing at a bar.
Source: MEGA: @dylannwolf/Instagram

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf were spotted kissing at a bar.

Wolf and Bunnie Xo first sparked dating rumors at the beginning of July when they were seen sharing a kiss at Goodnight Nashville, her ex-husband's bar in Tennessee.

At the time, she didn't say much about the PDA-packed moment, simply telling fans she was "healing out loud" after her divorce from Jelly Roll, 41, which was finalized just ten days later.

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