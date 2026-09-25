Bunnie Xo, 46, and Dylan Wolf, 24, Poke Fun at People Criticizing Their Age Gap as Romance Heats Up: Watch
Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo is clapping back at the haters!
On Thursday, September 24, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her rumored new boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, 24, as they spent time together in an arcade.
Bunnie Xo is not keeping her new beau a secret as things seemingly continue to heat up just months after her divorce from country music star Jelly Roll was finalized.
In the clip, she and Wolf danced around in an arcade before sharing a passionate kiss.
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host and the Calabasas Confidential star both kept it casual for the outing, with Bunnie Xo sporting a cropped, long-sleeve V-neck shirt and blue jeans, while Wolf wore black jeans and a green-gray long-sleeve top, completing his look with a backwards red hat.
'Rage Baiting at This Point'
Throwing shade, she wrote, "If he was born in the '80s" across the video before adding that she's just "Rage baiting at this point 😮💨."
However, people still had mixed feelings.
"It's gross that people feel like this is okay," one critic commented, as another claimed, "Looks like a kid and his mom."
Many other social media users, though, were happy for her.
"Who cares how young he is…" said one person, before continuing, "you are laughing and having a blast. God bless you girl enjoy Love it!"
Another wrote, "Age ain’t nothing but a number."
"Hahahaha get em girl," commented Kristin Cavallari, 39, who dated 26-year-old Mark Estes back in 2024.
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'He Gave Me My Smile Back'
Earlier this week, Bunnie Xo posted a separate video via her Instagram of the pair enjoying a meal with friends at Waffle House.
Once again, commenters said Wolf looked like a "kid," while others told people to leave her alone about the age gap.
However, Bunnie Xo was quick to respond, writing underneath the upload, "Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞 Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."
Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Have Been Linked Since July
Wolf and Bunnie Xo first sparked dating rumors at the beginning of July when they were seen sharing a kiss at Goodnight Nashville, her ex-husband's bar in Tennessee.
At the time, she didn't say much about the PDA-packed moment, simply telling fans she was "healing out loud" after her divorce from Jelly Roll, 41, which was finalized just ten days later.