Bunnie Xo Makes Candid Suicidal Confession About Taking GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medication

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country musician Jelly Roll, recently shared her harrowing experience with suicidal thoughts while taking a GLP-1 medication. In an interview with People, she revealed that December 2025 was particularly challenging due to the side effects of semaglutide.

Source: UNSPLASH She described December 2025 as one of the darkest periods of her life due to semaglutide side effects.

The 46-year-old podcast host described her struggle as “one of the darkest times of my life.” She explained that she had previously dealt with anxiety but had never experienced depression. “That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary,” she stated, highlighting the contrast between anxiety and depression.

Podcast Host Speaks Candidly About Anxiety vs. Depression

Source: MEGA The podcast host spoke candidly about anxiety and depression.

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, faced intense suicidal ideation. “You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die,” she expressed. “You don’t want to have depression because you literally don’t care if you want to die.” Her candid remarks shed light on the often-ignored side effects of weight-loss medications.

A Message of Hope for Those Facing Similar Struggles

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo urged people struggling to seek help and remember they are not alone.

Furthermore, Bunnie Xo emphasized the importance of discussing mental health issues. “I just want people to know you’re not alone,” she told the outlet. Her message aimed at those who may be grappling with similar feelings resonated with many. “You are worth staying here. Please stay,” she urged, reminding others that temporary emotions should not lead to permanent decisions. Bunnie Xo's choice to take the weight-loss drug stemmed from her fluctuating insulin levels, a condition that runs in her family. “I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world,” she admitted.

Jelly Roll’s Health Journey and Family Support

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll lost 275 pounds and credited his family for their support.