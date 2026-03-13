or
Bunnie Xo Makes Candid Suicidal Confession About Taking GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medication

Photo of Bunnie Xo.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts while taking a GLP-1 medication.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Updated 11:46 p.m. ET

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country musician Jelly Roll, recently shared her harrowing experience with suicidal thoughts while taking a GLP-1 medication.

In an interview with People, she revealed that December 2025 was particularly challenging due to the side effects of semaglutide.

The 46-year-old podcast host described her struggle as “one of the darkest times of my life.”

She explained that she had previously dealt with anxiety but had never experienced depression.

“That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary,” she stated, highlighting the contrast between anxiety and depression.

Podcast Host Speaks Candidly About Anxiety vs. Depression

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, faced intense suicidal ideation.

“You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die,” she expressed. “You don’t want to have depression because you literally don’t care if you want to die.” Her candid remarks shed light on the often-ignored side effects of weight-loss medications.

A Message of Hope for Those Facing Similar Struggles

Furthermore, Bunnie Xo emphasized the importance of discussing mental health issues. “I just want people to know you’re not alone,” she told the outlet.

Her message aimed at those who may be grappling with similar feelings resonated with many. “You are worth staying here. Please stay,” she urged, reminding others that temporary emotions should not lead to permanent decisions.

Bunnie Xo's choice to take the weight-loss drug stemmed from her fluctuating insulin levels, a condition that runs in her family. “I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world,” she admitted.

Jelly Roll’s Health Journey and Family Support

Her husband, Jelly Roll, has also been open about his weight loss journey. He lost 275 pounds without using Ozempic, opting instead for a combination of therapy and a high-protein diet. He expressed concern about the health risks associated with certain medications, particularly as a singer.

The couple, married since 2016, renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2023. Jelly Roll’s transformation inspired many, and he credited his family, including Bunnie Xo and his daughter, Bailee Ann, for their support throughout his journey.

Bunnie Xo’s experience is a crucial reminder of the potential side effects of medications like semaglutide. Her willingness to share her story contributes to the ongoing conversation about mental health and the importance of seeking help. As more people face similar challenges, Bunnie Xo's advocacy for awareness may empower others to speak out and seek support.

