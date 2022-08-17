'Burnt Out' Sandra Bullock Ditches Hollywood, Felt Incapable Of Making 'Healthy, Smart Decisions' After Exhausting 35 Year Career
Sandra Bullock is taking a much-needed break from Hollywood after reaching a breaking point from the pressure of her 35-year acting career.
The Gravity star has been enjoying the last five months with her children — Louis, 12, and Laila, 10 — at her luxurious Wyoming ranch, and according to a source, it's doing wonders for her.
Bullock disappeared from the spotlight in March, around the time of the release of her newest adventure comedy The Lost City. She decided to take the plunge and move to Wyoming indefinitely after voicing concerns about how her bustling career was effecting her health.
"I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired," she said in a recent interview. "I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."
"She is telling people that she really just needed a break," an insider shared. "Sandra's been struggling as a mom, juggling too much and was definitely at a crossroads. That's why she disappeared."
"She's been on her Wyoming ranch just decompressing and practicing mindfulness," the insider added. "It's been months now, and she's loving it."
"Sandra wanted a better balance," the insider explained of the award-winning actress' need for a change. "She had projects lined up, but she was feeling pulled in so many directions. There was a lot of mom guilt at play."
Bullock hasn't only been physically distancing herself from Tinseltown, but also from other A-Listers. Aside from her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, the only two Hollywood stars to visit her peaceful abode have reportedly been close pals Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Aniston.
Throughout her time on the ranch, The Blindside star chose to focus on what is best for her and her family, taking up healthy hobbies such as hiking and meditation.
"Her experience in Wyoming has been just what the doctor ordered," the insider continued. "She's said as much to her inner circle. Stepping away from the limelight was exactly what she needed."
