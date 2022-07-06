The Man She Deserves! Everything We Know About Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock has been privately in love for years. The Blind Side actress has been going strong with her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, since 2015, but she's somehow managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye.
According to Us Weekly, the two first met when Bullock hired Randall to photograph her son Louie's birthday party in January 2015. By August of that year, the two were stepping out together on multiple occasions and even attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding side by side.
IS SANDRA BULLOCK READY FOR MARRIAGE WITH HER LONGTIME BEAU BRYAN RANDALL?
“He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” an insider told the outlet in 2017 of their dynamic. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”
“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” the actress said of her longtime love. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently but we mean the exact same thing.”
As OK! exclusively reported, the Oregon native has been a wonderful influence in the lives of The Proposal star's 12-year-old son and daughter Laila, 10.
“Bryan is a wonderful father figure. He’s so patient and kind with Louis and Laila and always helps with whatever they need — even when he’s tired,” the insider revealed, adding Bullock often leaves Randall with the kids when she needs to go to work on location. “She feels so lucky to have him in her life.”
Despite being together for close to a decade, the couple have yet to get engaged. However, that may change since the kids are itching to see them as husband and wife.
SANDRA BULLOCK LISTS STYLISH WEST HOLLYWOOD CONDO WITH EPIC VIEWS & MODERN FLARE FOR $4.5 MILLION: PHOTOS
“The kids have an innate sense of how things should be, and as Sandra has learned, they’re usually right,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, Sandra feels like she’s faced her demons and is ready for her next chapter. She loves Bryan and can’t imagine life without him.”
Still, Bullock may have cold feet about officially tying the knot. “For years, Bryan hasn’t wanted to push too hard because he knows her last marriage ended so badly," the insider spilled.
“Sandra can be very stubborn, and the more he pushes, the more she shuts down," the insider went on to say. “Bryan’s proven he’s never going to betray Sandra so he takes it personally that she won’t take that next step with him.”