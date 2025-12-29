Busy Philipps' Nipples Poke Out for 'Marty Supreme' Event: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Busy Philipps made a statement while stepping out for the Marty Supreme premiere in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @busyphilipps/Instagram Busy Philipps attended the 'Marty Supreme' premiere in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress shared photos from the film’s December 16 debut on Instagram, including a mirror selfie that highlighted her striking monochrome ensemble. Philipps rocked a deep burgundy outfit featuring a fitted turtleneck top paired with matching high-waisted shorts layered over sheer tights. The snug look hugged her frame, with her nipples subtly visible beneath the fabric.

Article continues below advertisement

She finished the outfit with knee-high leather boots and carried a coordinating coat, keeping the overall vibe polished and intentional. Her blonde hair was casually slicked back, and she appeared to wear minimal makeup, letting the outfit take center stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star wore a bold burgundy monochrome outfit to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

“monochrome and skims nipple bra for marty supreme obvi,” she wrote elsewhere in her caption, which also included descriptions for each photo in the carousel. In addition to the fashion shots, Philipps included photos of her daughter Birdie and her dogs. She also shares daughter Cricket Silverstein with her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein.

Article continues below advertisement

The post also featured a reflective quote from poet Nikita Gill, which read, “It’s December and the world is ending and I have not yet loved or been loved in all ways I need.” The emotional line comes years after Busy’s split from Marc in 2021. The two got married in 2007.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Busy Philipps has been open about her split from Marc Silverstein.

Article continues below advertisement

"He and I had an evolution of our relationship, and we worked in therapy for a really long time before we actually separated to try to just see what was possible and what our relationship could look like," the Dawson Creek star previously said on Jennie Garth's “I Choose Me podcast.” Their relationship has "shifted and evolved and it looks different" today, she added. "But I just want, I mean, what I want for him, I know he wants for me, which is ultimately, we want each other to be happy and fulfilled."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Dawson Creek' star said dating doesn’t need to 'involve' her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Busy has also been candid about navigating co-parenting with her ex. "Marc and I have known each other now — it'll be 20 years in June. It's a huge chunk of my life that this person has been in," she said. "And we have always been deeply committed to the love that we have together for our kids. Because we do have love together for our children." When asked in another interview how her kids feel about her dating again, she made her boundaries clear.

Article continues below advertisement

“I know I did a public campaign about dating, but the truth is, they don’t need to be involved,” she said. “I’m not trying on dresses for dates and asking their opinion. When Birdie’s starting to date, she doesn’t need to be concerned about who her mom or dad may be going out with.”