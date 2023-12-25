Busy Philipps Admits Her 2 Kids Don't 'Need to Be Involved' in Her Dating Life After Split From Marc Silverstein
Busy Philips is keeping her dating life private from Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10, after splitting from their father, Marc Silverstein.
When asked in a recent interview about how her youngsters feel about her getting back into the dating scene, she noted, “I know I did a public campaign about dating, but the truth is, they don’t need to be involved.”
“I’m not trying on dresses for dates and asking their opinion. When Birdie’s starting to date, she doesn’t need to be concerned about who her mom or dad may be going out with,” the Dawson’s Creek alum explained, mentioning her former lover, whom she married in 2007.
As for what the star is hoping for in her next romance, she dished, “When you’ve gotten out of a really long relationship, as I have, it’s OK to not immediately be looking for a new husband. I would love for somebody to be my plus-one to go an art show or to see a band or just go get nachos.”
Although she isn’t looking for her next hubby anytime soon following her 2021 breakup with Silverstein, Philipps shared she's not completely closed off to marriage.
When queried if she’d tie the knot again, she stated, “I don’t know. One of the surest ways to be unhappy is to continually live in the future or the past. So I’m trying my best to live in the present moment!”
As for right now, Philipps is more focused on mothering her children.
“It’s actually been really, really nice. We’ve been able to travel a little bit,” she said of the adventures the family-of-three embarked on this summer. “I’ve been hitting some [SAG-AFTRA] picket lines and my kids have been enjoying relaxing and having kind of a very chill, chill summer.”
Following their summer of fun, Birdie would be heading to boarding school, which Philipps admitted will be difficult for her.
“I don’t know if I could mentally prepare myself for [Birdie leaving home]. So, I’m just trying to really enjoy my time with the kids,” she explained. “And also, this is one step in my kid growing up and … some people are, like, acting like I’m sending her to the moon, [but] like, I’m [still] gonna see her a lot. So, it’ll be OK. I feel pretty good about it actually.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She also gushed over her kids' interests, saying, “Birdie loves lots of Taylor Swift and Glossier makeup, YouTube videos, and going to the movies and stuff that teenagers are into. And Cricket’s very into animation and drawing and art and writing stories."
In Touch reported on Philipps' comments.