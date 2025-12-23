or
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Buzz Aldrin's Friend Begs President Donald Trump to Save 'Abandoned' Astronaut as Moon Landing Legend's 'Dying' Alone

Composite photo of Buzz Aldrin and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may be the only person who can save Buzz Aldrin.

Profile Image

Dec. 23 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

A close friend of Buzz Aldrin has made a desperate plea to Donald Trump, begging the president to intervene and help the ailing Apollo 11 astronaut — who is reportedly living in dire conditions at age 95.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Aldrin — the second man to walk on the moon — is allegedly living in a dingy Los Angeles apartment, reliant on oxygen and nursing care, while suffering from severe emotional and physical decline following the death of his wife, Anca Faur, in October 2024.

Image of Buzz Aldrin's friend turned to Donald Trump as a desperate effort to help the ailing space hero.
Source: MEGA

Buzz Aldrin's friend turned to Donald Trump as a desperate effort to help the ailing space hero.

"President Trump, let's get this guy out of this apartment," Steve Barber, a longtime friend and former chauffeur to Aldrin, declared during an interview with Radar. "Take him to Mar-a-Lago. Use your powers to get this man into a nice facility and let him leave this planet in a dignified way — because this is not dignified. This is garbage."

Barber claimed he discovered what he described as a "horrific" scene during a recent visit, alleging Aldrin was confined to a back room and living in unsanitary conditions.

Source: Radar Online/YouTube

Buzz Aldrin is said to be 'living in his own filth.'

"This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth," Barber said. "He could die today in that situation, and that would be horrific."

In a photo obtained by Radar, Aldrin appeared frail as he lay alone on a bed wearing a NASA T-shirt and receiving oxygen through a nasal tube. Barber alleged the legendary astronaut has been left "abandoned" by his family and is dying of what he described as a broken heart following his wife’s death at age 66.

Buzz Aldrin 'Dying' With a Broken Heart After Wife Anca Faur's Death

MORE ON:
Buzz Aldrin

Image of Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, died at age 66 on October 28.
Source: MEGA

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, died at age 66 on October 28.

Barber specifically criticized Aldrin's three children — James, Janice and Andrew — claiming none have been by their father's side. He also referenced a 2018 guardianship dispute in which two of the space hero's children accused their father of declining cognitively — allegations Aldrin denied at the time while countersuing them for slander and financial misuse.

Despite Barber's assertions, Aldrin's children have not publicly commented on the allegations. RadarOnline.com attempted to reach them for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

America Has Been 'Beyond Negligent' of Buzz Aldrin

Image of Buzz Aldrin has allegedly been 'abandoned' by his children.
Source: RadarOnline.com

Buzz Aldrin has allegedly been 'abandoned' by his children.

The filmmaker and space history advocate stressed Aldrin’s legacy, calling it "beyond negligent" that the Apollo 11 icon is allegedly being forgotten as the U.S. prepares for a renewed push into space exploration.

The claims come shortly after President Trump announced he signed an executive order on December 18 calling for America’s return to the moon by 2028, with plans that include lunar infrastructure and eventual missions to Mars.

Image of Buzz Aldrin's friend said the astronaut is 'the reason' the U.S. is 'going back to the moon.'
Source: RadarOnline.com

Buzz Aldrin's friend said the astronaut is 'the reason' the U.S. is 'going back to the moon.'

"He's the reason we’re going back to the moon," Barber noted. "They should have him at the top of the Hilton with an entourage."

Barber emphasized he is not blaming the U.S. government but believes Aldrin’s family should step in.

"This is the guy that created you," Barber stated. "If they’re watching this, they should get on a plane and take care of their father."

