Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Bell Reveals She and Husband Dean Are 'Trying to Start a Family' After 1 Year of Marriage

Detailing the area surrounding her and Dean's new home, Caelynn explains: "We are just outside of Aspen and it’s the best! I love the small town feel. A lot of Dean’s high school friends live here and it was great to move to a place already knowing a bunch of people. I feel like I lucked out having a solid friend group immediately. I also love how outdoorsy and adventurous everyone is. I’ve been going on a lot more hikes, I’m getting more into skiing, but then we also have Aspen, which has amazing shopping and food. It’s a good balance!"

As for how Caelynn and Dean spent their first anniversary, she gushes, "It was great! We waited until our one year anniversary to watch our wedding video and it made the day even more special. We also had ice cream sandwiches at our wedding, but Dean and I never had one because we were too busy dancing, so Afternoon Delight Bakery (who made the ice cream sandwiches and our wedding cake) made us new ones just for our one year. It was a really fun day!"