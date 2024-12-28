Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Bell Reveals She and Husband Dean Are 'Trying to Start a Family' After 1 Year of Marriage
Caelynn Bell — née Miller-Keyes — is putting becoming a mom on her 2025 bingo card.
The famed Bachelor Nation star and her husband, Dean Bell (née Unglert), are ready to have children, Caelynn reveals during an exclusive chat with OK!.
"I don’t know if this is considered a New Year's resolution, but Dean and I are trying to start a family — so we’re hoping that happens in 2025!" the 29-year-old admits while reflecting on her first year being married to her Bachelor in Paradise costar.
In addition to hopefully having a baby in the not so far future, the reality star teases: "I am working on my own project (something shiny!) and I’m hoping it will be out in 2025!"
Reflecting on what this year had in store, Caelynn confesses: "I thought 2023 couldn't be topped because it was the year Dean and I got married, but 2024 has been even better."
"We moved to Dean's hometown this year and it's been so great! I feel like I was meant to live in Colorado," the brunette beauty, who tied the knot with Dean in September 2023, shares.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Detailing the area surrounding her and Dean's new home, Caelynn explains: "We are just outside of Aspen and it’s the best! I love the small town feel. A lot of Dean’s high school friends live here and it was great to move to a place already knowing a bunch of people. I feel like I lucked out having a solid friend group immediately. I also love how outdoorsy and adventurous everyone is. I’ve been going on a lot more hikes, I’m getting more into skiing, but then we also have Aspen, which has amazing shopping and food. It’s a good balance!"
As for how Caelynn and Dean spent their first anniversary, she gushes, "It was great! We waited until our one year anniversary to watch our wedding video and it made the day even more special. We also had ice cream sandwiches at our wedding, but Dean and I never had one because we were too busy dancing, so Afternoon Delight Bakery (who made the ice cream sandwiches and our wedding cake) made us new ones just for our one year. It was a really fun day!"
After entering her second year of marriage, Caelynn says she's "learned a lot" about being a wife.
"It’s so cheesy, but communication is so, so important. We’ve really tried to focus on each other's wants and needs this year and it’s brought us closer than ever," she mentions.
And while she's trying to put The Bachelor world behind her and expand her career as an individual, Caelynn notes she still "keeps in touch with a few people" from the reality television franchise.
"One of my favorite people in general is Ben Higgins’ wife, Jess. She wasn’t on the show, but she’s Bachelor Nation adjacent," the beauty pageant titleholder quips.
When asked what her advice would be for fans still looking to find "The One," Caelynn expresses: "It’s all about timing! And it’s OK if it takes time. If Dean and I had met seven or eight years ago, it never would have worked between us. I think it’s important when you’re single to really figure out who you are as a person, what you love, what you won’t compromise on, etc. It makes finding your person a bit easier."