'Bachelor' Star Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Clarke Are Planning to 'Start a Family' Soon

On anniversaries, the couple "like to reminisce on the year and do a check-in," the Indiana native shared. "What am I doing right as a partner, what can I work on? It’s a very safe space for us to speak to that."

The pair learned that technique from "couples therapy" — though Higgins clarified that they didn't go "to save our marriage but to keep our marriage healthy and keep us communicating well."

"It allowed us to get some insight into the right questions to ask," he added.