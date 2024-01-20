'Bachelor' Star Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Clarke Are Planning to 'Start a Family' Soon
Former Bachelor lead Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica Clarke, are ready to become parents!
In a new interview, the reality star spilled that "starting a family" is next on their agenda after two years of marriage.
"God willing, two kids," the 34-year-old added. "That would be awesome!"
Higgins revealed they're currently in a great place and celebrated their two-year anniversary in November by having "a great dinner at one of my new restaurants in Denver."
On anniversaries, the couple "like to reminisce on the year and do a check-in," the Indiana native shared. "What am I doing right as a partner, what can I work on? It’s a very safe space for us to speak to that."
The pair learned that technique from "couples therapy" — though Higgins clarified that they didn't go "to save our marriage but to keep our marriage healthy and keep us communicating well."
"It allowed us to get some insight into the right questions to ask," he added.
Overall, the star said married life has been "spectacular."
"My wife is the most loving, caring wife, and I hope she would say the same about me as a husband," the podcast host gushed.
On the other hand, a few Bachelor Nation couples recently called it quits — most notably The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and estranged husband Bryan Abasolo.
As OK! reported, the news about the split wasn't made public until earlier this month, however, Higgins revealed on his "Almost Famous" podcast that their had been buzz about a potential divorce.
"As I mentioned a few weeks ago, something weird was happening, and now it’s even weirder to me," Higgins shared the same day the breakup was announced. "I kept getting these comments on Instagram on every picture I shared, or messages saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you start talking on the podcast about Bryan filing for divorce from Rachel?’ … I didn’t know that was a thing."
"Now this actually is happening. Bryan is filing for divorce. How do these people know?” he asked. “For the last few weeks, were they just guessing and got really lucky? Or did they know something that nobody else knew?”
"I guess there’s been a bit of smoke around this couple for a while," noted co-host Ashley Iaconetti.
So far, neither Lindsay nor Abasolo have revealed why they called it quits on their four-year marriage.
“I will eventually,” the former lawyer said of one day spilling the tea, “but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”
