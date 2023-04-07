Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Nike For 'Woke' Partnership With Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney

Caitlyn Jenner faced backlash for her allegedly hypocritical criticism of Nike following their sportswear partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum called the business deal an "outrage" and accused the company of "going woke."

"We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive," she added at the time, later tweeting, "STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN."