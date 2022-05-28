Caitlyn Jenner 'Shocked' She Was Snubbed From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Lavish Italian Wedding
Caitlyn Jenner isn't happy about being snubbed for an invite to stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's luxurious wedding in Italy.
The loved-up couple tied the knot for the third time in the gorgeous port town of Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, but Caitlyn was notably absent from the festivities.
“She is shocked,” a member of the former Olympian's team spilled to Page Six.
As OK! previously reported, the Poosh founder always planned to keep the ceremony quiet and intimate, and that meant some of the famed reality star's friends and family didn't make the cut.
A source also spilled it wasn't an intentional dig at the 72-year-old, but because they don't currently have a close relationship, the mom-of-three "didn't feel the need" to send her an invitation.
Also missing from the lavish ceremony was Kourtney's brother, Rob. While the 35-year-old “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” he didn't want be in the limelight, especially after the excitement of his trial with ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna. “He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers. He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”
Present at round three of the lovebirds' nuptials were some of Kourtney's closest family members including momager, Kris Jenner, along with her younger sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — who she has with ex Scott Disick — watched their mom say "I do" on her big day without their dad.
Also at the wedding were the Blink-182 drummer's kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, . His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who Moakler had with fighter Oscar De La Hoya, was also present at the ceremony.