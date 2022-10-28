Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Outrage After Slamming Transgender TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney

Though Caitlyn Jenner has given immense visibility to the transgender community, she isn't pleased with the way social media star Dylan Mulvaney is documenting their transition.

Over the past few months, Mulvaney — who recently discussed gender affirming care with President Joe Biden — has shared details of the process via TikTok, and some viewers weren't a fan of their declaration that society should normalize "the bulge. Women can have bulges."