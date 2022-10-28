Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Outrage After Slamming Transgender TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney
Though Caitlyn Jenner has given immense visibility to the transgender community, she isn't pleased with the way social media star Dylan Mulvaney is documenting their transition.
Over the past few months, Mulvaney — who recently discussed gender affirming care with President Joe Biden — has shared details of the process via TikTok, and some viewers weren't a fan of their declaration that society should normalize "the bulge. Women can have bulges."
Mulaveny's words rattled Senator Marsha Blackburn, who reposted one of the TikTok videos on Monday, October 24, and tweeted, "Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal."
Jenner chimed in on the situation two days later and praised Blackburn for voicing her opinion.
"Thank you for speaking out and having a backbone — one of the best senators we have," the reality star wrote on Twitter. "Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"
BURN! CAITLYN JENNER'S MOM DUBS THE KARDASHIANS' NEW SHOW 'THE MOST SENSELESS THING I HAVE EVER WATCHED'
Jenner's response spurred mixed reactions: though her tweet has over 10,000 "likes," plenty of disappointed fans expressed their outrage at her words given all she's faced while going through her own transition.
"What a huge hypocrite you are," one social media user declared, while another wrote, "The only difference I see between @Caitlyn_Jenner and Dylan is that Caitlyn had resources to complete her transition."
Others couldn't understand why Jenner would be touting Blackburn, a politician who has been called transphobic on multiple accounts. "Hate to break it to you but, Marsha doesn’t approve of you or the changes you’ve made. You’re both evil!" exclaimed one Twitter user.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has voiced her conservative takes plenty of times in the past and even ran as a replacement candidate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election.
"Californians want better and need better from their politicians. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right," she shared in her announcement. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."