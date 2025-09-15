or
Caitlyn Jenner Blames Media on Charlie Kirk Assassination: 'They're the Problem'

Split photo of Caitlyn Jenner and Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Like Caitlyn Jenner, Charlie Kirk was a right-wing political commentator.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 10:13 p.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner has taken a stance against the press following the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

The Republican media personality was stopped by paparazzi while pumping gas in Malibu over the weekend — just days after the fellow conservative commentator was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University for a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, September 10.

Jenner stayed silent for most of the interaction with a reporter, though she made it a point to snub the media before driving off in a tiny white car.

Source: The Hollywood Fix/YouTube

"I don't speak to the media anymore. They're the problem. You guys," the reality television star claimed while pointing at the person taking the video.

Jenner's comment seemed to be a nod toward President Donald Trump's incessant allegations that news outlets like NBC, CBS, ABC and other mainstream networks are reporting "fake" and bias information against their views while only supporting messages that comes from Fox News and other right-wing media companies.

image of Caitlyn Jenner had no interest in speaking to paparazzi about Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Source: The Hollywood Fix/YouTube

Caitlyn Jenner had no interest in speaking to paparazzi about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Jenner notably hasn't posted on Instagram since June or X since July 1.

People from both political parties have been distraught over Kirk's passing — as many don't believe violence is the answer even if they didn't agree with the dad-of-two's views.

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Turning Point USA Event

Image of Charlie Kirk was shot dead at 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A suspect was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson within less than 48 hours after Kirk was assassinated.

The alleged killer shot at Kirk from more than a football field's distance away, with the bullet hitting the controversial commentator in the neck and likely knocking him unconscious almost instantly.

Image of Donald Trump was one of the first people to confirm Charlie Kirk had died from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was one of the first people to confirm Charlie Kirk had died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

While Kirk was rushed to the hospital in a black SUV and briefly reported to be in critical condition, only a short period of time passed before Trump confirmed his death in a Truth Social post.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" the statement read.

Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Breaks Silence on Husband's Assassination

Image of Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, addressed the public just two days after her husband's tragic death.
Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, addressed the public just two days after her husband's tragic death.

Charlie's wife, Erika, broke silence on her husband's passing on Friday night, September 12, during an emotional press conference held in her late spouse's recording studio for "The Charlie Kirk Show."

In response to Charlie's assassination, Erika declared: "You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."

