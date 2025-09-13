Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Delivers Fierce Tribute in Intense First Remarks After Husband's Assassination: 'I Will Never Let Your Legacy Die'
Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, has spoken out for the first time since her husband was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.
In a livestream on the right-wing political activist's "The Charlie Kirk Show" YouTube channel, Erika stood beside her husband's desk inside of his recording room and delivered an emotional tribute to her slain spouse.
"You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," the mother of Charlie's two children said on Friday night, September 12.
"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die," Erika vowed. "It won't. I refuse to let that happen. … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."
The former Miss Arizona winner insisted her "husband's voice will remain" and "ring out louder and more clearly than ever."
“Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby," she declared. "I promise I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen."
"And his wisdom will endure," she added. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love. But they should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea."
"You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country," she claimed.
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Frantzve Breaks Down as She Escorts His Casket to Chapel in Arizona 1 Day After His Tragic Death
- Donald Trump Jr. Says He Was 'the One' to Inform President About Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death: 'It Was a Rough Day'
- Is Charlie Kirk's Killer a 'Trained Assassin'? President Donald Trump Reacts to Theories
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the tribute, Erika thanked Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, for escorting Charlie's remains back to their family's home state of Arizona from Utah on Air Force Two.
She also spoke about how much Charlie loved President Donald Trump and informed the Republican leader that the political commentator "knew how much you loved him too."
Erika thanked law enforcement for tracking down Charlie's 22-year-old alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, who was taken into police custody late Thursday, September 11.
Charlie and Erika tied the knot in May 2021 before welcoming their daughter, Sarah Rose, and a 15-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.
During her live broadcast, Erika revealed what she told the couple's young daughter when the widow arrived home on Thursday night from retrieving her husband's remains.
Erika said the little girl asked, "where's daddy?"
“I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much,'" she recalled. "'Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"
"I can’t wait to see you again one day," Erika cried to her spouse.