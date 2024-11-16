Caitlyn Jenner 'Still Feels Like an Outsider With Most of' Her Family: 'She’s Desperate to Change That'
Caitlyn Jenner is hoping for a holiday miracle.
Though the Olympian's relationship with the Kardashian family soured after she divorced Kris Jenner and transitioned into a woman, a source claimed Caitlyn would love to reconnect with the brood before the end of the year.
"Unfortunately, she’s still feeling like an outsider with most of the family," the source told a news outlet. "She still has [daughters] Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], they do stay in touch and visit her here and there, but as far as being welcomed to special family events she is still on the outside and she’s desperate to change that."
The insider told a publication that the athlete, 75, will likely ask Kim Kardashian, 44, for help.
"Caitlyn always talks about how Kimberly, as she calls her, was one of the only family members to really stand by her through her transition," the insider spilled. "They were much closer than a lot of people realized and that’s something that Caitlyn says she’ll be forever grateful for."
The SKIMS founder proved as much when she posted a selfie with Caitlyn in honor of the latter's October 28 birthday.
"Happy 75th Birthday. I love you," Kim simply captioned the photo, to which the parent-of-six replied via the comments section, "Love you so much. Thank you for everything🙏🏼🤍."
- Kris Jenner Acts Like Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Dead' as She Struggles to 'Deal With' Her Transition 8 Years Later: Source
- 'It's Sad': Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner 'Never' Talk Anymore After Painful Divorce
- Khloe Kardashian 'Wouldn't Have A Bad Relationship' With Caitlyn Jenner Because Of Her 'Love' For Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The fact that Kim went out of her way to put up a special post for her birthday felt very significant," the source said, "and Caitlyn is really hoping it means she can count on her to help get her back into the family fold."
The upload was a surprise given that the I Am Cait author shaded Kim in the 2023 House of Kardashian docuseries by calling her "calculated."
While the mom-of-four claimed she wasn't "hurt" by the comment, Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick, 41, called Caitlyn's decision to participate in the doc "bull----."
Khloé Kardashian acknowledged Caitlyn is "completely free to do whatever she wants," but the Good American designer admitted she wasn't thrilled with her former stepparent's actions.
"I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary. I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her," said Khloé, 40. "This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too."
Kris, 68, was angry about her former spouse's words, as Caitlyn hinted she was thirsty for fame when stating the momager always wanted to "be more than just a housewife."
"Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me," Kris mockingly said in reaction.
On the other hand, Caitlyn appears to be on good terms with her and ex Chrystie Scott's two kids, Cassandra and Burt, as well as her and ex-wife Linda Thompson's sons, Brody and Brandon.
In Touch Weekly reported on Caitlyn wanting to reunite with the Kardashians.