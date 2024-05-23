Kim Kardashian Unbothered After Caitlyn Jenner Called Her 'Calculated' in 'House of Kardashian' Docuseries
Kim Kardashian appears unbothered after her ex-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, called her "calculated" in the House of Kardashian docuseries, which aired in November 2023.
The reality star, 43, revealed she got "so many text messages" asking if her feelings were "hurt" during the Thursday, May 23, Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians.
“It honestly doesn’t [bother me]," the Skims co-founder said in her confessional.
“I had such a great stepdad who raised me,” she continued. “So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”
Other family members, including Scott Disick, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, also addressed the Peacock documentary, with the dad-of-three calling it "bulls---."
Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian said the 74-year-old is "completely free to do whatever she wants."
“I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her," she said. “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too.”
For her part, Kris Jenner, who was previously married to Caitlyn from 1991 to 2015, reacted to the Olympian saying her ex wanted to "be more than just a housewife."
The 68-year-old said, “Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me.”
As OK! previously reported, Caitlyn spoke about her famous family in the tell-all series.
"Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" Caitlyn said.
Elsewhere in Caitlyn's interview, the former athlete discussed her former relationship with Kris, as a producer can be heard asking, "What was is like working with your wife?" to which the Fox News commentator let out a loud laugh.
In a statement regarding the doc, Caitlyn said: "I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."
Caitlyn apparently felt her words were edited, a source claimed at the time.
Caitlyn, who came out as a trans woman in April of 2015, revealed she was on good terms with the famous matriarch in 2022.
"My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that. I just had my 20th grandchild a couple weeks ago," she explained on the "Full Send" podcast the same year.
"Of course, when you have 10 kids, you have different relationships with all of your children. Obviously, Kendall and Kylie, my flesh and blood, I'm very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I'm not really close," Caitlyn added. "Kim is probably the closest. My other side, my other kids, my sons, Brandon, Burt, the whole group, they're all there."