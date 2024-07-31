Caitlyn Jenner Proves She's on Good Terms With Son Brody by Attending His Daughter Honey's 1st Birthday Party: Photos
Caitlyn Jenner is back on good terms with some of her family members.
On Monday, July 30, the former Olympic athlete gathered with ex-wife Linda Thompson and their son Brody Jenner for his daughter Honey's 1st birthday.
Photos from the shindig showed Caitlyn, 74, alongside Brody, 40, his fiancée, Tia Blanco, 27, their baby girl and other relatives, such as Linda and Caitlyn's eldest son, Brandon Jenner, 43.
The former actress, 74, marked the bash on Instagram and referenced how the whole brood reunited for the special day.
"Yesterday was Honey’s FAIRY FIRST birthday! Mama @tiablanco & dada @brodyjenner did a magnificent job, bringing us all together for such a festive celebration!" she raved. "We are so blessed to have such wonderful family and extended family, in-laws, and no outlaws! 😉 I love that little Honey girl so deeply! Happy everything little angel! 🎂🧚🏻♀️🥰."
This marks the second time in July that the I Am Cait author has been to a family event, as she was also at a bash to celebrate Brandon's daughter Eva's birthday.
Linda once again hinted at the family's past turmoil in an Instagram post from the occasion, writing, "Life is full of twists and turns, changes and surprises… but life is a gift & is always to be celebrated!"
"Yesterday was my gorgeous granddaughter Eva‘s 9th birthday and we came together as a family to celebrate her & each other. Time passes. People & circumstances change… But we always have the opportunity to exhibit inclusivity and kindness," the mom-of-two stated. "I’m so grateful for the evolved, civil and loving members of my tribe. I’m so honored to call them family. Happy birthday Eva - you are surrounded by love. 🎂💜."
Caitlyn became distant from Brody and Brandon decades ago when she started seeing Kris Jenner, 68, and though they've patched things up, the Hills alum shaded the track star when talking about the kind of dad he wants to be.
"What I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he confessed. "Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce, he wasn't really around for me growing up. So just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be."
"Hopefully I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life," the DJ added of parenting his little girl.