'It Looks So Forced': Kim Kardashian Called Out for Gushing Over Caitlyn Jenner With a 'Short and Sweet Caption' on Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian was called out for gushing over Caitlyn Jenner with a 'forced' birthday caption.

Oct. 30 2024, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian’s "short and sweet" post for Caitlyn Jenner has sparked some backlash from fans.

Known for her usual heartfelt, paragraph-long birthday tributes to her family, Kardashian’s noticeably brief caption raised eyebrows.

“Happy 75th Birthday. I love you,” Kardashian, 44, wrote alongside a photo of herself with Jenner.

Jenner replied, “Love you so much. Thank you for everything🙏🏼🤍."

Caitlyn Jenner is Kim Kardashian's stepfather.

However, fans didn't think the post was genuine.

“I could feel the dryness in the caption sis 😭😭,” one follower commented, while another added, “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby, we know u didn’t wanna make this post.”

One user wrote, “Not the ‘here’s your d--- post’ post 💀,” while another added, “The shortest caption in Kardashian history.”

The Kardashian-Jenner relationship has faced ups and downs since Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, 68, divorced in 2015.

Last year, Jenner joined the docuseries House of Kardashian, offering insights into her past experiences with the family.

Caitlyn Jenner was previously married to Kris Jenner.

In the show, Caitlyn commented on Kim planned to rise to stardom all along.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn stated in the trailer while laughing.

Fortunately, Kim brushed off the drama. “I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings? That this is what your stepdad says about you?’ But it honestly doesn’t,” the mom-of-four said in response.

“I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said — even if twisted or whatever — are going to make me think differently of the life I had,” Kim added, referring to Caitlyn.

Kim Kardashian commented on Caitlyn Jenner's 'calculated' remark.

However, in May, during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Kardashian took an unexpected jab at her mom’s former spouse.

Caitlyn Jenner has two biological daughters with Kris Jenner — Kendall and Kylie.

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes,” she said.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman,” Kim added.

