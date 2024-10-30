'It Looks So Forced': Kim Kardashian Called Out for Gushing Over Caitlyn Jenner With a 'Short and Sweet Caption' on Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian was called out for gushing over Caitlyn Jenner with a 'forced' birthday caption.

Known for her usual heartfelt, paragraph-long birthday tributes to her family, Kardashian’s noticeably brief caption raised eyebrows.

Kim Kardashian ’s "short and sweet" post for Caitlyn Jenner has sparked some backlash from fans.

Jenner replied, “Love you so much. Thank you for everything🙏🏼🤍."

“Happy 75th Birthday. I love you,” Kardashian, 44, wrote alongside a photo of herself with Jenner.

However, fans didn't think the post was genuine.

“I could feel the dryness in the caption sis 😭😭,” one follower commented, while another added, “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby, we know u didn’t wanna make this post.”

One user wrote, “Not the ‘here’s your d--- post’ post 💀,” while another added, “The shortest caption in Kardashian history.”