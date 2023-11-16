Caitlyn Jenner Convinced Robert Kardashian to Sign Kris' Divorce Papers, Told Him 'I Can Take Over From Here'
Caitlyn Jenner was eager to tie the knot with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.
During the recently released bombshell docuseries House of Kardashian, the 74-year-old recalled convincing Robert Kardashian to sign Kris' divorce papers in 1991.
"She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture," Caitlyn, who formerly identified as Bruce prior to her transition in 2015, explained during the explosive docuseries — which is currently streaming on Peacock.
Caitlyn continued: "He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"
"We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back," the former Olympian described, setting the scene in detail. "And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on."
"I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did," Caitlyn confessed.
Robert and Kris' divorce was finalized in March 1991 after tying the knot in 1978.
One month later, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said "I do" to Caitlyn at a friend's lavish home in Bel-Air.
"We had been together five months and having a wonderful time," the Republican news commentator candidly dished of her relationship with Kris, which began well before her and Robert's divorce was officially finalized. "I wanted to get the wedding over with so we could move on with a normal life, even if it's four kids and four step-kids. As normal a life as we can make it."
The former spouses welcomed two daughters together, Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26.
Upon marrying Kris, Caitlyn became a stepparent to her and Robert's four children — Kourtney, 44, Kim, 43, Khloé, 39, and Robert Kardashian Jr., 36 — with Kris taking on the stepmom role to her spouse's kids: Burt, 45, Cassandra, 43, Brandon, 42, and Brody, 40.
Despite divorcing, Kris and Robert maintained a friendly bond until he devastatingly died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at age 59.
During the docuseries, Caitlyn shared a conversation he had with the famous lawyer just days before he passed away.
"He was really hurting, and I said to him, 'Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids,'" she recalled.
"And he says, 'Oh, you didn't have to say that. I knew you would.' And a week later he died," Caitlyn concluded.