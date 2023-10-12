Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Her Late Father Robert Sr.: 'You F----- Up Big Time'

During a preview of the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians , Khloé Kardashian savagely calls out her mother, Kris Jenner , for feeling mistreated within the famous family and for allegedly cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr. prior to his death in 2003.

"Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f----- up big time with me," Khloé begins to aggressively tell Kris, though the mom-of-six interjects, insisting, "I did not f--- up big time."

The Good American co-founder refuses to back down, declaring, "I’m never f------ heard," while informing Kris, "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."