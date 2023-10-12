OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Her Late Father Robert Sr.: 'You F----- Up Big Time'

Oct. 12 2023, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

This mother-daughter argument was an intense one.

During a preview of the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian savagely calls out her mother, Kris Jenner, for feeling mistreated within the famous family and for allegedly cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr. prior to his death in 2003.

khloe kardashian mom kris jenner cheating robert sr
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner got into a heated argument during a preview for next week's episode of 'The Kardashians.'

"Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f----- up big time with me," Khloé begins to aggressively tell Kris, though the mom-of-six interjects, insisting, "I did not f--- up big time."

The Good American co-founder refuses to back down, declaring, "I’m never f------ heard," while informing Kris, "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

Kris then tries to excuse Khloé's rage by suggesting she is perhaps having a bad mental health day, stating: "No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling."

The preview proceeded to transition from the heated conversation to a clip of Khloé informing her cheating ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, that she thinks they "have more things to work out."

khloe kardashian mom kris jenner cheating robert sr
Source: MEGA

The Good American co-founder questioned what her mother was thinking when she allegedly cheated on Robert Kardashian Sr. more than 30 years ago.

The teaser then cuts to a confessional with Khloé, who privately tells the camera, "Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do."

The cameras eventually head back to a continuation of the tension-filled discussion between Kris and Khloé, where the 39-year-old asks her mom: "What was your mindset when you cheated?”

"You're asking me?" Kris snaps back, seemingly in complete disbelief by the question that just came out of her daughter's mouth.

"Who the f--- else am I talking to?" Khloé barks back, though fans will have to tune in for next week's episode on Hulu if they want to hear the remainder of the dramatic chat.

khloe kardashian mom kris jenner cheating robert sr
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner was accused of having an affair with Todd Waterman in 1989.

Khloe Kardashian

While Khloé didn't outright confirm what she had meant by the cheating-related question, she was likely referring to years-long allegations that Kris had an affair in 1989 with soccer player Todd Waterman.

Kris, 67, and Robert Kardashian Sr. tied the knot in July 1978 before welcoming four children together — Kourtney, 44, Kim, 42, Khloé and Robert Jr., 36.

The couple ultimately divorced in 1991, but not before the matriarch was slammed with rumors of infidelity.

In addition to allegedly having an extramarital relationship with Waterman, Kris was introduced via a blind date to Caitlyn Jenner, who was then known as Bruce prior to his 2015 transition, in 1990 — before her divorce from Robert Sr. was finalized.

khloe kardashian mom kris jenner cheating robert sr
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner shares Kourtney, 44, Kim, 42, Khloé, 39, and Robert Jr., 36, with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Caitlyn recently revealed the initial greeting felt like "love at first sight," as OK! previously reported, and the duo was married five-and-a-half months later.

Kris and Caitlyn, 73, married in April 1991, a month after her divorce from the Kardashian patriarch was settled, and later welcomed Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26.

Source: OK!

The pair called it quits on their union in 2013, 22 years after tying the knot.

As for Robert Sr., he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and devastatingly died less than two months later at age 59.

