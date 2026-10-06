Caleb Flynn's Young Daughters Slam Him at Sentencing, Condemn Murder and His Affair Before He Faces Life in Prison

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Caleb Flynn’s two young daughters had some devastating questions for their father as he faced life in prison for murdering their mother, Ashley Flynn. Just before Caleb, 40, was sentenced Monday, October 5, his daughters’ victim impact statements were read aloud in court. The girls, who were 10 and 12 at the time of the sentencing, were not physically present, but their words left their father sobbing.

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Caleb Flynn’s Daughters Spoke About the Pain of Losing Their Mother

Source: @LAWANDCRIMETRIALS/YOUTUBE Ava Flynn asked her father why he hated her mother so much.

“Mommy was the perfect person, the absolute perfect person. What did she ever do to make you hate her so much?” his younger daughter, Ava, wrote. Her older sister, Alyssa, had an equally heartbreaking question for their father. “Did you really even think about how much pain you would bring your own two daughters?” she asked. Caleb was convicted less than a week earlier of fatally shooting Ashley at their Tipp City, Ohio, home in February. Prosecutors argued that he killed his wife, in part, because of his affair with fellow worship leader Alleigha Botner, who was 24 at the time.

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Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Alyssa Flynn questioned her father’s decision to throw his family away.

The girls’ statements revealed just how deeply Ashley’s death has affected them. “My heart aches to see you hurt, but then I think it was your choice,” Ava wrote. “It was your choice to leave your only two daughters. It was your choice to hide everything from everyone, and it was your choice to kill the only mother I’ve ever had," she added. “Unfortunately,” she continued, “that was a choice that cannot be erased, even though I really wish it could.” Ava also urged her father to confess and repent. “Please tell Jesus that you’re sorry,” she wrote, before adding, “It’s not going to change your punishment, but it will determine your eternal reward someday.”

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Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Ava Flynn called her mother her 'best friend' and an 'angel.'

Alyssa, meanwhile, reminded the former American Idol contestant of what he had thrown away. “Ashley Flynn was the best thing that ever happened to you. You had the best life ever, and you decided to throw it away for a girl who was half your age,” she wrote. She also questioned, “How could you stand in that church and sing about how much you love God when you knew all the secrets you had inside?” The older daughter ended her statement with a particularly painful message: “I love you deeply with all my heart, and it’s sad that you can’t love anyone but yourself.” “And by the way, I don’t plan on coming to see you," she added.

Caleb Flynn Maintained His Innocence Despite Daughters’ Pleas

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Caleb Flynn was sentenced Monday, October 5.