Calvin Klein’s Ex-Wife Kelly Klein Recalls the ‘Last Day’ She Saw Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Before Fatal Plane Crash: 'I Didn’t Know'

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Calvin Klein’s ex-wife, Kelly Klein, is opening up about the close bond she shared with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Kelly, who was married to Calvin from 1986 to 2006, worked with Carolyn at CK. Although the latter left the brand in 1996, reportedly before marrying John F. Kennedy Jr., they remained friends until she died in 1999.

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Source: @kellyaklein/Instagram Kelly Klein said she had no idea of the tragic fate that awaited Carolyn Bessette Kennedy the last time she saw her.

The photographer recently reflected on their bond via an Instagram post, ahead of Carolyn’s death anniversary. “I didn’t know today would have been the last day I saw you! If you only knew what was going on down here!” Kelly wrote in the caption, addressing her late friend.

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Kelly Klein Paid Tribute to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

View this post on Instagram Source: @kellyaklein/Instagram Kelly Klein posted two photos of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy on her Instagram on July 15.

Kelly shared two old photos of Carolyn on her account on Wednesday, July 15. In one of them, the former publicist could be seen wearing a white button-down shirt, with a sweater tied around her waist. She wore her famous wild hair loose in the photo, flowing behind her. Per People, the photo was likely taken during a trip to Paris.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Klein commented on the impact Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's fashion sense continues to have in the industry.

The other photo showed her wearing a pastel yellow dress with lace detailing and appeared to have been taken during a Calvin Klein fitting. Both candid shots captured the late fashion publicist in her natural element. Kelly also commented on Carolyn's fashion sense, which left a lasting impact in the industry. “You have influenced so many of our young generation in only the most positive ways! Simple, elegant minimal style! Just you and your natural being,” she wrote.

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John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Romance Is Back in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy's romance is back in the spotlight following the release of 'Love Story.'

July 16 marks the 27th death anniversary of Carolyn, who, along with her husband JFK Jr. and sister Lauren Bessette, died in a fatal plane crash on their way to Rory Kennedy's wedding. Before that, however, the romance between the fashion public relations executive and the son of the 35th United States president had been the talk of the town for years. The two met in 1992 at a Calvin Klein VIP fitting room, per TODAY. The businessman then reportedly proposed to her in 1995, and they eventually got married in 1996.

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Source: @kellyaklein/Instagram Kelly Klein called Leila George a 'beautiful' human.