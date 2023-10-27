Cameron Diaz Reveals Benji Madden 'Makes Up Songs' for Their Daughter Raddix, 3: 'He's the Best Dad'
Cameron Diaz is giving a super rare glimpse into her family life.
While appearing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared a few tidbits about how she and husband Benji Madden balance work and play.
"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" the blonde beauty, 51, quipped of her rocker hubby, 44.
Since his band Good Charlotte's music is a bit too much for their daughter, Raddix, 3, the dad-of-one takes a softer approach when performing music in her presence.
"He makes up ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," Diaz spilled. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me."
"He has some bangers," the Charlie's Angels alum declared. "I'm telling you."
Last year, an insider claimed the couple was talking about expanding their brood. "Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now," the source spilled. "Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter."
"They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby," the insider continued. "The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did."
However, the movie star may have less free time on her hands these days, as she's started to revamp her acting career after putting it on the back-burner in 2014.
This year, she was seen filming Netflix's Back in Action with Jamie Foxx, however, things took a scary turn in April when the Oscar winner, 55, suffered a serious medical complication that had him sidelined for quite some time.
The chaos that surrounded the situation — as well as the tough filming schedule — reportedly put a damper on her eagerness to get back to Hollywood.
"The shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling," an insider told a news outlet this summer. "She was glad when they wrapped."
"Cameron was very happy with her life before she signed on to film with Jamie. She was excited about filming again too, but she didn't miss the long hours. It was very difficult for her to be away from her daughter," they added.
The source pointed out that when she was only working on her wine brand, Avaline, she had a "very flexible work schedule."