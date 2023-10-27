Cameron Diaz Reveals Benji Madden 'Makes Up Songs' for Their Daughter Raddix, 3: 'He's the Best Dad'

"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" the blonde beauty, 51, quipped of her rocker hubby, 44.

Since his band Good Charlotte's music is a bit too much for their daughter, Raddix, 3, the dad-of-one takes a softer approach when performing music in her presence.

"He makes up ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," Diaz spilled. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me."