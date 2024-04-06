Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Marriage Is Strong Due to Therapy: 'It Keeps the Communication Flowing'
Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have found a healthy way to work through any issues that arise in their marriage.
Though the pair has kept their relationship private since they first got together, an insider revealed they do talk about their hardships with a couples therapist.
"Cameron left Hollywood to focus on her mental health and she’s been a big believer in therapy for years," the source told a magazine. "She’s told her friends they go together, and that it keeps the communication flowing smoothly and solves problems before they become serious."
According to the insider, the actress, 51, has no regrets about removing herself from Tinseltown and relocating to "peaceful" Montecito, Calif., where she gets the best of both worlds.
While the source said Diaz "loves the quaint town," the couple also like "to dress up and go out to dinner sometimes at a favorite restaurant."
The pair is likely enjoying nights in more than ever nowadays as they revealed last month that they welcomed their second child, son Cardinal.
"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" they wrote in a joint social media upload. "For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic] ☺️. We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."
The stars first became parents in 2019, when they welcomed daughter Raddix via surrogacy.
A separate source noted, "they were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents."
"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," the source revealed. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."
On a 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diaz insisted her husband, 45, is actually a softie at heart despite his stage persona.
"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" she quipped.
Since his band Good Charlotte's music is a bit too much for their daughter, the rocker takes a different approach when performing in the tot's presence.
"He makes up ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," the blonde beauty shared. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me."
"He has some bangers," the Shrek star declared. "I'm telling you."
Star dished on the pair going to therapy.