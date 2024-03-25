Cameron Diaz 'Feels Beyond Lucky to Now Have 2 Kids' With Benji Madden After Her 'Long Journey to Motherhood'
All of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's dreams are coming true!
On Friday, March 22, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, son Cardinal.
"They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents," an insider spilled to a news outlet of their bundle of joy.
"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," the source gushed. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."
The couple, who welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019, shared their happy news via Instagram.
"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" they wrote in a joint upload.
"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic] ☺️," they added. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."
Though the duo has also refrained from sharing photos of their first child, the actress, 51, hasn't hesitated to rave over her 45-year-old husband's parenting skills.
On a 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the blonde beauty explained how he's a softie at heart compared to the persona he has on stage.
"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" she quipped.
Since his band Good Charlotte's music is a bit too much for their daughter, the rocker takes a milder approach when performing in her presence.
"He makes up ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," Diaz said. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me."
"He has some bangers," the Shrek star declared. "I'm telling you."
It's unclear if the couple once again used a surrogate, though an insider claimed in 2022 that when discussing having a second child, they had already been "looking into surrogate options for a while now."
People reported on the couple's excitement over welcoming a second child.