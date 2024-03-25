OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Cameron Diaz
OK LogoBABIES

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Beyond Lucky to Now Have 2 Kids' With Benji Madden After Her 'Long Journey to Motherhood'

cameron diaz feels beyond lucky kids benji madden
Source: @benjaminmadden/instagram
By:

Mar. 25 2024, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

All of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's dreams are coming true!

On Friday, March 22, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, son Cardinal.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz feels beyond lucky kids benji madden
Source: mega

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden now have two kids.

"They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents," an insider spilled to a news outlet of their bundle of joy.

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," the source gushed. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz feels beyond lucky kids benji madden
Source: @camerondiaz/instagram

The pair announced their son's arrival last week,

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019, shared their happy news via Instagram.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" they wrote in a joint upload.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz feels beyond lucky kids benji madden
Source: @camerondiaz/instagram

The couple wed in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic] ☺️," they added. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."

Though the duo has also refrained from sharing photos of their first child, the actress, 51, hasn't hesitated to rave over her 45-year-old husband's parenting skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Cameron Diaz
Article continues below advertisement

On a 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the blonde beauty explained how he's a softie at heart compared to the persona he has on stage.

"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'" she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz feels beyond lucky kids benji madden
Source: mega

The spouses welcomed their daughter in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his band Good Charlotte's music is a bit too much for their daughter, the rocker takes a milder approach when performing in her presence.

"He makes up ... I'm like, 'Why don't we just ... you need to do a kids' album,' because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words," Diaz said. "And it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It's so ... it kills me."

"He has some bangers," the Shrek star declared. "I'm telling you."

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear if the couple once again used a surrogate, though an insider claimed in 2022 that when discussing having a second child, they had already been "looking into surrogate options for a while now."

Article continues below advertisement

People reported on the couple's excitement over welcoming a second child.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.