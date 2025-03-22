Cameron Diaz 'Would Come Back' to the 'Charlie's Angels' Franchise 'in a Heartbeat': She 'Was the Glue That Held Both Those Movies Together'

A source revealed she definitely would “come back” to the hit series, explaining she “really was the glue that held both those movies together.”

“Despite some iffy reviews and a less-than-optimal launch, Cameron’s comeback in Back in Action has been welcomed by her fans, and millions of people have watched the movie on Netflix,” they elaborated, referring to the movie which was released in January. “She’s counting it as a win and is hungry for more projects like it.” The insider said even though Drew Barrymore and her company produced the first two Charlie’s Angels films, Diaz “loved making them,” as they “focused” on her.