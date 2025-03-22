Cameron Diaz 'Would Come Back' to the 'Charlie's Angels' Franchise 'in a Heartbeat': She 'Was the Glue That Held Both Those Movies Together'
Cameron Diaz is eager to return to the Charlie’s Angels movie franchise, according to a source.
A source revealed she definitely would “come back” to the hit series, explaining she “really was the glue that held both those movies together.”
“Despite some iffy reviews and a less-than-optimal launch, Cameron’s comeback in Back in Action has been welcomed by her fans, and millions of people have watched the movie on Netflix,” they elaborated, referring to the movie which was released in January. “She’s counting it as a win and is hungry for more projects like it.” The insider said even though Drew Barrymore and her company produced the first two Charlie’s Angels films, Diaz “loved making them,” as they “focused” on her.
Alongside Diaz and Barrymore, Lucy Liu also starred in the films in which the three women played private investigators, known as “Angels,” who work for millionaire Charlie Townsend. Demi Moore appeared in the second movie, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, as Madison Lee, a villainous former Angel.
In early 2025, the four women reunited on a Zoom call for a Charlie’s Angels reunion, which Diaz reportedly played a key role in organizing. This was the first time the actresses — who have remained friends through the years — reunited since Liu’s 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
“We are four women who love each other, respect each other, have known each other, have worked together, and celebrate female friendship,” Barrymore said during the Zoom reunion.
Liu also complimented Moore at the event for her award-winning performance in The Substance, sharing they were “so proud” of her as it was a performance she’s “always had” in her.
Although Diaz is eager for another film, the source revealed this may prove to be harder than it seems.
“It’s a lot trickier for Drew to make another one of these movies now because she isn’t producing films much anymore and has been obsessively focused on her successful daytime talk show,” they explained. “It’s an even more difficult proposition for Lucy, who never really enjoyed making those movies but forged strong friendships with her fellow actors nevertheless.”
Whether another Charlie’s Angels film is made or not, the insider said Diaz is just happy to be back acting again.
“Even if nothing comes of it, the important thing is that Cameron is finally getting back her appetite for mainstream success and for making big movies again,” they dished. “It’s a huge change, and for the industry as a whole, it’s a welcome one because Cameron is such a unique talent!”
In a conversation with Variety in January 2024, Liu expressed her uncertainty regarding another installment of the franchise coming to fruition.
“I honestly don’t know how that’s going to be feasible,” she stated. “There have been so many iterations, even after the fact … In some ways, it’s such a strange thing to think about it. Times have changed so much since then. At that time, when we were doing publicity, they had never before had three women on a magazine cover. They didn’t even know how to do it.”
“It was such a strange thing for women to collaborate and be seen as colleagues and friends,” she added. “It was such a big moment in time, and now it’s shifted. Even when I was doing Ally McBeal, there had never been a lead woman in that way. There was Mary Tyler Moore and things like that, but the focus has changed. I’m not in charge of that, but I always enjoy the time that I have and then I move on. I never really dwell on anything like that. But I really would be shocked if that happened.”
