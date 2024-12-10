Demi Moore Almost Quit Acting in 2022 Before She Was Given Script for New Hit Movie 'The Substance': 'I Felt I Didn't Belong'

"At the beginning of 2022, I had a moment where I was at an event and I felt I didn't belong. I didn't know why I was there. I wanted to be invisible and I couldn't figure out how to get out," she confessed. "And I thought, 'You know what? Maybe my time doing this is complete. Maybe I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

However, just two weeks later, she was given the script for The Substance, a role she's been highly praised for and also gave her a nomination at the 2025 Golden Globes.