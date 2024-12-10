or
Demi Moore Almost Quit Acting in 2022 Before She Was Given Script for New Hit Movie 'The Substance': 'I Felt I Didn't Belong'

Demi Moore first made it big in Hollywood in the '80s.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Demi Moore nearly left Hollywood and her illustrious acting career behind in 2022.

While being honored at the FFILM Awards in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, December 9, the star explained that after decades of success, she no longer felt wanted in the industry.

"I've had a very long career, but I haven't really ever been part of the conversations that allowed me to be part of [awards shows] and to really receive the love and celebration of my work. I'm really just so humbled," the mother-of-three, 62, first shared, starting off her speech on a positive note.

"At the beginning of 2022, I had a moment where I was at an event and I felt I didn't belong. I didn't know why I was there. I wanted to be invisible and I couldn't figure out how to get out," she confessed. "And I thought, 'You know what? Maybe my time doing this is complete. Maybe I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

However, just two weeks later, she was given the script for The Substance, a role she's been highly praised for and also gave her a nomination at the 2025 Golden Globes.

In a new interview with Deadline, the brunette beauty confessed she was in "shock and awe" when she received the nomination news.

"Really, I just feel so much joy, I have to say. I mean, this was a risky project from the beginning, with really no certainty of how it would all come together," she spilled. "And so to see the journey it’s been on, and to have this acknowledgement, I just think is such a win on so many levels."

The Ghost lead noted that up until The Substance, she felt she hadn't being given the right opportunities in quite some time.

"I feel like, if I look back, I have something of a history of taking on more risky, unusual, thought-provoking, if not provocative films," Moore noted. "And I just hadn’t felt that there was something that had come my way that you could say that I had found — but also found me — in a long time. "

"And so this really was the opportunity that I had been waiting for. It gave me an opportunity to really show, and be able to do, the kind of work that I really love," Moore raved of the horror/sci-fi flick. "And, more importantly, it reminded me how much I love what I do."

The film — which debuted in September — follows a "fading celebrity (Moore) who, after being fired by her producer (Dennis Quaid) due to her age, uses a black market drug that creates a much younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley) with unexpected side effects."

Daily Mail reported on Moore's comments at the FFILM Awards.

