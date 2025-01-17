Camila Cabello Sizzles in Bikini Top and Corset Ensemble as She Takes the Stage in Mexico: Photos
Camila Cabello turned up the heat in Mexico when she visited the country for a fun performance.
On Friday, January 17, the singer shared a few photos and videos from her recent concert, where she showed some skin in a unique outfit that featured a tan bikini top underneath a white corset, micro shorts beneath a pair of ripped white tights, cream leg warmers and a furry cream shoulder cardigan.
"C, XOXO 4EVER🩴🩰TE AMO MI MÉXICO LINDO," she captioned the upload. "TUYA, CAMILITAAAAAA."
"Was the best of my 2025 so farrrr, thank you so much Camz for such an amazing show," one fan raved in the comments section, while another gushed, "You are incredibly gorgeous and talented❤️❤️❤️."
Others begged the X Factor alum to announce a tour.
Cabello, 27, gushed over her fans in an Instagram Story post, writing over a video of the concert crowd, "Like?????? How am I this lucky and loved??????? I love you guys so much."
The electric show comes a couple of weeks after the pop star was seen vacationing with rumored new boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub.
The pair vacationed in St. Barts together earlier this month, with photos showing the duo holding hands and kissing in the ocean while the "Havana" crooner rocked a brown and white bikini.
The two reportedly met in November 2024 at an Elie Saab after-party in Saudi Arabia, as Chalhoub is a billionaire who works for his family's designer fashion distribution company, Chalhoub Group, which aligns with high-end brands like Jimmy Choo.
Cabello sparked a romance with Chalhoub after speculation she was once in a love triangle with on-off ex Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, 25.
The Canadian singer, 26, briefly hinted at the gossip via social media, as he engaged in a Q&A with fans to clear the air after defending Cabello from haters in an interview.
"I guess, to be honest, it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us," Mendes shared of why he spoke out. "I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by, but lately, it’s been kinda bugging me feeling human, I guess."
"And yeah, part of me knows quoting a tweet and saying that is gonna start a little spin up, and I guess, to be honest, part of me just wanted to address it and actually have a real honest relationship with you guys about how it feels from my side," the guitarist added. "I also would love to know how it feels for you."