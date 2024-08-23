OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Exes
OK LogoNEWS

Did Sabrina Carpenter Bash Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Her New Song 'Taste'? Fans Speculate Tune Details Messy Love Triangle

Composite photo of Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated the line 'I heard your back together' was about how Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave their relationship another try in 2023.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

What happened between Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes?

After the release of the blonde beauty’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, on Friday, August 23, the 25-year-old’s fans speculated her song “Taste” is about the alleged love triangle between her, Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sheypadronn/X

Carpenter and Mendes, 26, sparked dating rumors in early 2023 after being spotted on a date in L.A. However, just a few months later, Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello, 27, at Coachella. Reports then claimed the exes, who originally dated from 2019-2021, had reignited their romance, though just six weeks later they called it quits again.

Knowing the history, listeners of “Taste” have assumed Carpenter is referencing the love triangle between the trio.

Article continues below advertisement

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” the star sings.

In addition to rumors that “Taste” is about the “Señorita” singers, many also pointed out how Carpenter’s other new song “Coincidence” may also be slamming the duo.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter shawn mendes camila cabello taste love triangle
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes were rumored to be dating in early 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence,” the Girl Meets World alum writes.

In response to Carpenter seemingly throwing shade at the other pop stars, many praised the “Espresso” vocalist — who reportedly recently broke up with actor Barry Keoghan.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @creamything/X
MORE ON:
Exes
Article continues below advertisement

“IM SO SORRY BUT SABRINA CARPENTER ATE SHAWN AND CAMILA UPPPPPPPPPPP OMGGGG,” one user penned, as another joked, “You're telling me Sabrina Carpenter wrote this many lyrics about former Vine star and 'Magcon' boy Shawn Mendes?!”

A third person added, “Screaming at how many times Sabrina Carpenter calls Shawn Mendes stupid on this album.”

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter shawn mendes camila cabello taste love triangle
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got back together last summer, however, they called it quits shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to rumors that Carpenter’s music is about the infamous exes, fans have also started to notice Cabello’s song “June Gloom” may be about the complicated relationship between the three celebs.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In Cabello’s track, she sings, “If she’s so amazing / Why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much / What are you here tryna find out?”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.