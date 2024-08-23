Did Sabrina Carpenter Bash Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Her New Song 'Taste'? Fans Speculate Tune Details Messy Love Triangle
What happened between Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes?
After the release of the blonde beauty’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, on Friday, August 23, the 25-year-old’s fans speculated her song “Taste” is about the alleged love triangle between her, Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello.
Carpenter and Mendes, 26, sparked dating rumors in early 2023 after being spotted on a date in L.A. However, just a few months later, Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello, 27, at Coachella. Reports then claimed the exes, who originally dated from 2019-2021, had reignited their romance, though just six weeks later they called it quits again.
Knowing the history, listeners of “Taste” have assumed Carpenter is referencing the love triangle between the trio.
“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” the star sings.
In addition to rumors that “Taste” is about the “Señorita” singers, many also pointed out how Carpenter’s other new song “Coincidence” may also be slamming the duo.
“Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence,” the Girl Meets World alum writes.
In response to Carpenter seemingly throwing shade at the other pop stars, many praised the “Espresso” vocalist — who reportedly recently broke up with actor Barry Keoghan.
“IM SO SORRY BUT SABRINA CARPENTER ATE SHAWN AND CAMILA UPPPPPPPPPPP OMGGGG,” one user penned, as another joked, “You're telling me Sabrina Carpenter wrote this many lyrics about former Vine star and 'Magcon' boy Shawn Mendes?!”
A third person added, “Screaming at how many times Sabrina Carpenter calls Shawn Mendes stupid on this album.”
In addition to rumors that Carpenter’s music is about the infamous exes, fans have also started to notice Cabello’s song “June Gloom” may be about the complicated relationship between the three celebs.
In Cabello’s track, she sings, “If she’s so amazing / Why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much / What are you here tryna find out?”