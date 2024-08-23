Did Sabrina Carpenter Bash Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Her New Song 'Taste'? Fans Speculate Tune Details Messy Love Triangle

Carpenter and Mendes, 26, sparked dating rumors in early 2023 after being spotted on a date in L.A. However, just a few months later, Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello, 27, at Coachella. Reports then claimed the exes, who originally dated from 2019-2021, had reignited their romance, though just six weeks later they called it quits again.

Knowing the history, listeners of “Taste” have assumed Carpenter is referencing the love triangle between the trio.