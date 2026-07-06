Camila Cabello Faces Backlash After Stepping Out in See-Through Dress for Taylor Swift's Wedding: 'Crazy to Wear'
July 6 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Camila Cabello, 29, made headlines for her outfit choice at the biggest wedding of the year.
On Friday, July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in a fairytale wedding at Madison Square Garden, where it is said they completely transformed the venue for the 1,000-guest ceremony.
According to People, the couple asked guests to show up in black tie, with Cabello quickly becoming a point of debate online.
The Infamous Dress
Cabello showed up wearing a bright red full lace gown by designer Zimmermann. The off-the-shoulder dress had puffy sleeves with arm cutouts, a low V-neckline and a floor-length see-through skirt that showed off her legs. She accessorized the look with delicate diamond earrings and a black choker with a diamond cross charm.
Some fans argued she looked gorgeous; however, many said the dress was not the right choice for another person's wedding.
On a photo posted to Deuxmoi's Instagram, one person wrote, "Camila’s dress is tacky, esp for a wedding." With another saying, "omg why is camila wearing red💀💀💀💀💀."
Someone else declared, "That’s what Camila chose to wear to a wedding? No, baby girl. No." With a fourth claiming, "Isn’t red inappropriate for a wedding lol."
'Does She Hate Them?'
The conversation did not stop there, with many fans also taking to Reddit to share their distaste for the dress.
In one comment, liked by over 2,000 people, someone said, "I think I’m probably not wearing this to somebody else’s wedding." Another person wrote, "See-through red dress for a wedding? Does she hate them?"
A third person added, "My first thought was who wears a naked dress to a wedding?!" A fourth person asked, "Aren't we told not to wear white or bright red to a wedding?"
However, Cabello wasn't the only one facing backlash after the wedding. One of Swift's backup dancers, Tori Evans, also received hate after sharing an Instagram video with her husband, TJ Shaw.
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Another Fashion No-No
Evans, who danced alongside the pop star during her infamous Eras Tour, went viral when she was seen wearing white, or a color that could be easily mistaken for white, to the wedding.
In the video, set to Swift's song "Wildest Dreams," Evans wore the questionable dress with neon green heels, while Shaw kept it simple in a black tux.
'She Wore White to a Wedding?'
The video was reposted on X with people taking to the comments to share their thoughts.
Someone commented, "Definitely the dress you shouldn't wear to a wedding," while another said, "If it looks like it belongs in the bridal suite, maybe pick something else."
A third called her "crazy," saying, "How are you gonna wear that dress to a wedding?" Another wrote, "She wore white to a wedding? You never wear white to a wedding, unless you are the bride!"
After the internet started to hate on her, her husband clapped back at the drama, saying, "DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting 😂."