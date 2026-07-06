CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Camila Cabello Faces Backlash After Stepping Out in See-Through Dress for Taylor Swift's Wedding: 'Crazy to Wear' Source: MEGA;@teetime23/Instagram Camila Cabello received heavy backslash for the dress she wore to Taylor Swift's wedding. Olivia Callanan July 6 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Camila Cabello, 29, made headlines for her outfit choice at the biggest wedding of the year. On Friday, July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in a fairytale wedding at Madison Square Garden, where it is said they completely transformed the venue for the 1,000-guest ceremony. According to People, the couple asked guests to show up in black tie, with Cabello quickly becoming a point of debate online.

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The Infamous Dress

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello wore a red lace Zimmermann dress to the wedding.

Cabello showed up wearing a bright red full lace gown by designer Zimmermann. The off-the-shoulder dress had puffy sleeves with arm cutouts, a low V-neckline and a floor-length see-through skirt that showed off her legs. She accessorized the look with delicate diamond earrings and a black choker with a diamond cross charm. Some fans argued she looked gorgeous; however, many said the dress was not the right choice for another person's wedding. On a photo posted to Deuxmoi's Instagram, one person wrote, "Camila’s dress is tacky, esp for a wedding." With another saying, "omg why is camila wearing red💀💀💀💀💀." Someone else declared, "That’s what Camila chose to wear to a wedding? No, baby girl. No." With a fourth claiming, "Isn’t red inappropriate for a wedding lol."

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'Does She Hate Them?'

Source: MEGA Many people did not hold back in the comment section.

The conversation did not stop there, with many fans also taking to Reddit to share their distaste for the dress. In one comment, liked by over 2,000 people, someone said, "I think I’m probably not wearing this to somebody else’s wedding." Another person wrote, "See-through red dress for a wedding? Does she hate them?" A third person added, "My first thought was who wears a naked dress to a wedding?!" A fourth person asked, "Aren't we told not to wear white or bright red to a wedding?" However, Cabello wasn't the only one facing backlash after the wedding. One of Swift's backup dancers, Tori Evans, also received hate after sharing an Instagram video with her husband, TJ Shaw.

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Another Fashion No-No

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's backup dance, Tori Evans, also got hate for her dress choice.

Evans, who danced alongside the pop star during her infamous Eras Tour, went viral when she was seen wearing white, or a color that could be easily mistaken for white, to the wedding. In the video, set to Swift's song "Wildest Dreams," Evans wore the questionable dress with neon green heels, while Shaw kept it simple in a black tux.

'She Wore White to a Wedding?'

Source: @teetime23/Instagram Tori Evans' husband stood up for her on her Instagram.